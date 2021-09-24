Daily Fantasy Football Week 3: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

1 of 3

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Top Pick: Kyler Murray, Arizona (DraftKings: $8,300; FanDuel: $9,000)

Murray carries the highest salary in both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS contests for good reason.

The Arizona quarterback has 689 passing yards and seven touchdowns through two games, and he faces one of the worst teams in the NFL on Sunday.

The Cardinals offense eclipsed the 30-point mark in their victories over the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. That should be an easy number to hit against a Jacksonville defense that looked outmatched against the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville allowed 591 passing yards and four aerial scores to its two opponents. It also conceded 8.3 yards per pass attempt.

If you start Murray, you will be competing with plenty of other DFS players with similar lineups, but he could be well worth the high salary in this matchup.

Value Play: Matt Ryan, Atlanta (DK: $5,400; FD: $7,100)

There may not be a lot of defense in the Falcons-Giants game.

The two sides combined to concede 12 passing touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2.

Although Atlanta's passing defense has been worse, Matt Ryan may be the better value play over Daniel Jones.

Ryan has the better completion percentage, and he has been sacked two fewer times than Jones, who dealt with offensive line issues against the Washington Football Team in Week 2.

Sunday could be the perfect time for Ryan to unleash Calvin Ridley in the passing game. Ridley has 12 catches for 114 yards, but he only has one touchdown catch.

Ryan should also take advantage of the matchup tight end Kyle Pitts has across the middle. Atlanta has the edge at the position with Evan Engram injured.

A strong performance from Ryan could ignite a winning run for the Falcons, who play Washington and the Jets in the next two weeks.