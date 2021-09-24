Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

0 of 4

John Froschauer/Associated Press

There are two key factors in staging a successful fantasy football campaign: Managers must draft the right players before the season, and they must make the right lineup calls in-season.

With season-long drafts on the shelf until next year, managers can only focus on the latter part of the equation. We're here to help make the lineup decisions in Week 3 with a look at the latest rankings and the best matchups.

We'll dive into the top options for Week 3 for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. We'll also make projections for the most enticing matchups of the week.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.