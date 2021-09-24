Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsSeptember 24, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
There are two key factors in staging a successful fantasy football campaign: Managers must draft the right players before the season, and they must make the right lineup calls in-season.
With season-long drafts on the shelf until next year, managers can only focus on the latter part of the equation. We're here to help make the lineup decisions in Week 3 with a look at the latest rankings and the best matchups.
We'll dive into the top options for Week 3 for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. We'll also make projections for the most enticing matchups of the week.
All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Matchup to Love: Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings
Russell Wilson remains one of the most consistent quarterbacks in fantasy. He has topped 30 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons, and he's well on his way again in 2021.
Through two weeks, the 32-year-old has thrown for 597 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also rushed for 25 yards.
While Wilson may not have the highest ceiling of Week 3 quarterbacks, he has the best matchup among the elite signal-callers. He and the Seahawks will battle the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
The Seattle signal-caller threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his first two games. That trend will continue here in Week 3.
Prediction: 319 passing yards, 3 TDs, 22 rushing yards.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
8. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
12. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
15. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
17. Damien Harris, New England Patriots
18. Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens
19. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Matchup to Love: Ty'Son Williams at Detroit Lions
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a slew of running back injuries before the season even began. With J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards out for the year, Ty'Son Williams has become the leader of the backfield committee. Managers probably should have seen it coming.
"We feel great about Ty'Son. He's done nothing but impress," offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters ahead of Week 1.
Keeping the 25-year-old out of the top 10 is the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson and Latavius Murray are both heavily involved in Baltimore's ground game. They have 28 and 19 carries, respectively, while Williams has just 22.
While Williams has been no workhorse back, he's been productive. He has 142 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, five receptions and a touchdown. This week, he'll face a Detroit Lions team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Prediction: 90 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 1 TD
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
6. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
12. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
13. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
15. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
17. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
18. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
20. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Matchup to Love: Tyler Lockett at Minnesota Vikings
Managers playing in daily fantasy sports (DFS) leagues this week may want to double-down on Wilson and wideout Tyler Lockett—and DK Metcalf certainly deserves a look, too.
While the Vikings haven't been great against opposing quarterbacks, they've been even worse against wide receivers. Only the Tennessee Titans have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts through two full weeks.
Lockett, for the record, has already caught 12 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Metcalf is no slouch, having caught 10 passes for 113 yards and a score.
Both of Seattle's top receivers are worth a play in Week 3, but given the choice, managers should lean hard into Lockett.
Prediction: 7 receptions, 141 receiving yards, 1 TD
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Matchup to Love: Kyle Pitts at New York Giants
Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts hasn't yet broken out as a fantasy stud. The fourth overall pick in this year's draft has been more than serviceable, catching nine passes for 104 yards, but he hasn't had his breakthrough performance or scored his first NFL touchdown yet.
Both could come this week against the New York Giants, which ranks fourth in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Only the Ravens, Falcons and Green Bay Packers have allowed more.
It's worth noting that Baltimore (vs. Travis Kelce, Darren Waller) and Green Bay (T.J. Hockenson) have already faced elite tight ends within the first two weeks, skewing their fantasy standings. New York, which ranks 25th in passing yards allowed, simply hasn't been good defensively thus far.
Expect Pitts' jump into the fantasy spotlight to come in Week 3.
Prediction: 5 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 1 TD
*Fantasy points against from FantasyPros.