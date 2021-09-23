Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football StarsSeptember 23, 2021
Fantasy football is both a game of prognostication and a test of decision-making. Predicting top-performers on draft day is part of the equation, but which players to start and which to bench based on the matchups is just as important.
Entering Week 3, several high fantasy draft picks are entering matchups that should give managers pause. Some are going to overcome adversity, while others are likely to stumble.
Here, we'll examine five fantasy stars—players rostered in at least 75 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros—who are facing less-than-desirable situations. We'll identify three to trust and two—you guessed it—to sit.
All choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Start 'Em: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams represent a daunting matchup for any quarterback. L.A. ranks 11th in pass defense, sixth in yards per attempt allowed, has surrendered just one passing touchdown and has produced six sacks through two games.
Los Angeles has also allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
If there's a quarterback to trust against the Rams, though, it's Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller leads the NFL with nine touchdown passes and enjoys some of the best protection in the league. According to Pro Football Reference, Brady has been pressured on only 10 percent of his dropbacks this season.
Facing Aaron Donald and Co. will be a tough task, and Brady may not throw for three-plus touchdowns this week. However, there's no reason to pull him from your starting lineup if he's already there.
Sit 'Em: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
The good news for Joe Burrow managers is that the Pittsburgh Steelers likely won't have star pass-rusher T.J. Watt at 100 percent this week, if at all. According to James Rapien of FanNation, Watt was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
The bad news is that Burrow will still face an aggressive Steelers defense from behind a suspect Cincinnati Bengals offensive line. Burrow has been sacked a league-high (tied) 10 times through two games. He's also failed to enjoy the full benefits of having former LSU teammate and fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase on the roster.
The Burrow-Chase connection has been terrific—they've hooked up for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals offense has not. Cincinnati ranks 24th in total offense and 20th in points. Burrow has thrown four touchdown passes and three interceptions while taking those aforementioned 10 sacks.
Burrow's floor just isn't high enough yet to trust in this brutal AFC North showdown.
Start 'Em: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
Making the call on Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is tough for a couple of reasons. For one, Gibson has yet to find the end zone this year and has averaged just under 80 rushing yards per game.
Secondly, Gibson doesn't offer a high PPR ceiling. While he does have five catches on the year, J.D. McKissic is Washington's best receiving back. He also has five receptions but also has 61 more receiving yards than Gibson.
Washington also faces a Buffalo Bills team that ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed and hasn't given up a touchdown on the ground this season.
Still, Gibson is worth trusting in this matchup because of his workload. He has averaged 19 touches per game and is likely to continue seeing that sort of role with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center.
It's worth standing by Gibson for now.
Sit 'Em: James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson amassed more than 1,400 scrimmage yards with 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. However, that was with a different quarterback and under a different head coach.
While most would expect the addition of No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to help players like Robinson become better fantasy producers, it hasn't. If anything, Robinson has only seen his role shrink under head coach Urban Meyer.
Robinson has logged just 16 carries and six receptions through two weeks. He has only 118 scrimmage yards and has yet to find the end zone.
This week, Robinson and the Jaguars will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown. Arizona ranks just 26th in rushing yards allowed, but at this point, it may be best to give up on anyone related to Jacksonville's 27th-ranked offense.
Start 'Em: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through two weeks. That could easily worry some CeeDee Lamb managers. It shouldn't.
Lamb is a budding star in the NFL and one of the focal points of the Dallas Cowboys' passing game. He's also been utilized as a ball-carrier, a role that he enjoys. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he took a reverse for 13 yards.
"It reminded me of 'little league' or 'pop warner', being used all over the field," Lamb said of the play. "It was fun, I enjoyed it," Lamb said, per Bri Amaranthus of FanNation.
Through two weeks, Lamb has 185 receiving yards, 13 rushing yards, 15 receptions and a touchdown. He's also been targeted 24 times, according to Pro Football Reference. This gives Lamb a floor high enough to trust against a stingy Eagles defense.
Expect the Cowboys to involve Lamb early and often against Philadelphia.
*Fantasy points against via FantasyPros.