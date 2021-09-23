Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

As we do every week, it's time to wrap up this week's column with a fast-paced two-minute drill of sage advice and insightful wisdom.

Or I could answer some questions. Whatever.

It's time for Rapid Fire.

Marvin Jones or Tee Higgins PPR? -- @patrickgill

This is actually a tough question—both Jacksonville's Marvin Jones Jr. and Cincinnati's Tee Higgins have started the season with touchdowns in each of their first two games. However, Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of Sunday's trip to Pittsburgh, while Jones draws an Arizona Cardinals defense that just allowed big games to three separate receivers for the Minnesota Vikings. Jones is the play.

Teddy Bridgewater or Jalen Hurts this week? -- @corbynfry

Denver's Teddy Bridgewater has been a major surprise this season, averaging 290-ish passing yards and two scores a game. Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is a top-five fantasy quarterback after two weeks, thanks to his rushing ability. He gets the nod on Monday night against the rival Cowboys.

PPR. Sterling Shepard or do I give James Robinson one more shot? -- @OakRaider1

Yes, the Jaguars have been playing from behind a lot, but Urban Meyer's usage (or lack thereof) of James Robinson has still been bizarre. Meanwhile, Shepard leads the Giants in targets, receptions and receiving yards ahead of a plus matchup with a bad Atlanta Falcons secondary. I usually favor running backs over receivers in flex spots, but not this time.

PPR flex. Jamaal Williams or Mecole Hardman? -- @SuperMarioGotze

Mecole Hardman of the Chiefs is coming off a solid stat line against the Ravens—five catches for 55 yards on eight targets. But Detroit's Jamaal Williams has double-digit opportunities in both games, topped 100 total yards in Week 1 and could see the field a lot if the Lions are in catch-up mode against the Baltimore Ravens. This time, the running back wins out.

Miles Sanders or Tony Pollard this week for Monday Night Football? -- @mnlean

Fantasy managers have Pollard Fever after the Dallas Cowboys running back out-gained Ezekiel Elliott last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Some have gone so far as to say that Pollard should be the team's lead back. At best, Pollard will continue to split touches with Ezekiel Elliott and be on the wrong end of the timeshare. Miles Sanders of the Eagles is the unquestioned No. 1 back in Philly, and the Cowboys allowed the ninth-most PPR points to running backs in 2020. Go with Sanders here.

Davante Adams for Darrell Henderson and Mike Williams. Should I do it? I have Adams. -- @rlitch09

This isn't technically a start/sit question, but I felt compelled to include it. Mike Williams is off to a great start with the Los Angeles Chargers, but even if I was a million miles beyond desperate for running back, there is absolutely zero chance that I would trade arguably fantasy's No. 1 wide receiver for Williams and a banged-up low-end RB2.

Start Tannehill against Indy or Fields against Cleveland? – @dmcguire96

Given how poorly the Browns have played defensively and the slow statistical start Ryan Tannehill is off to with the Tennessee Titans, the temptation to start Chicago's Justin Fields is understandable. Tannehill also had just a single touchdown pass in each of the team's two games with the Colts last year. It's risky, but if you're shooting for upside, roll the dice on Fields in his starting debut.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.