Unheralded Rookies Making an Impact in the NFL Already

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NFL fans know all about the big-time rookies through two weeks. Weapons such as Jaylen Waddle and Ja'Marr Chase have made highlights, and defenders like top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II have had immediate impacts.

But what about those who didn't carry as much hype?

Many rookies drafted outside the first round, or who simply didn't enter the league with household-name status, have made splashes just as big, if not bigger than the recognizable names. It could be an unheralded player in the trenches or a middle-rounder playing an unexpected role.

These are the most unheralded rookies already making a big impact.