Unheralded Rookies Making an Impact in the NFL Already

Unheralded Rookies Making an Impact in the NFL AlreadySeptember 24, 2021
NFL fans know all about the big-time rookies through two weeks. Weapons such as Jaylen Waddle and Ja'Marr Chase have made highlights, and defenders like top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II have had immediate impacts.
But what about those who didn't carry as much hype?
Many rookies drafted outside the first round, or who simply didn't enter the league with household-name status, have made splashes just as big, if not bigger than the recognizable names. It could be an unheralded player in the trenches or a middle-rounder playing an unexpected role.
These are the most unheralded rookies already making a big impact.
Josh Myers, C, Green Bay Packers
One could argue Josh Myers has been the NFL's best rookie offensive lineman.
He's no Penei Sewell in the name-recognition department, but Myers, a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, has played in 100 percent of his team's snaps, earning a 74.1 Pro Football Focus grade, putting him in the "starter" range. For comparison, Sewell, the No. 7 selection, has a 71.0 mark.
Myers, 23, has been an anchor in front of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he's yet to allow a sack or get flagged and has excelled in pass blocking.
And the important additional layer? Green Bay let star center Corey Linsley walk during the offseason, so finding a player of the Ohio State product's caliber is a boon.
Asante Samuel Jr., DB, Los Angeles Chargers
Considering he hails from Florida State and has a former All-Pro for a father, Asante Samuel Jr. has more name recognition than most non-first-round rookies, but it was still hard to envision him standing out much on a defense that features Joey Bosa, Chris Harris Jr. and Derwin James.
The 21-year-old has done just that, though, as the Chargers have thrown the draft's 47th pick out there on 92 percent of the defense's snaps. He's responded with a 70.5 PFF grade (in the starter range) and has already picked off a pass on 10 targets.
Samuel is allowing a 40.2 passer rating when targeted, according to PFF, which puts him among the NFL's best.
At this rate, offenses might stop trying to pick on the rookie.
Sam Cosmi, OT, Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team offensive tackle Sam Cosmi has been one of the league's most impactful rookies through two weeks.
The 22-year-old fell just outside the top 50 picks and landed with a team desperate for help on the edges of an offensive line that is still trying to get over the 2020 loss of Trent Williams. The ninth offensive tackle taken, Cosmi was one of the NFL's highest-graded rookies at PFF in Week 2.
Yes, the Texas product had a welcome-to-the-NFL moment in Week 1 when Joey Bosa of the Chargers posted a sack and two QB hits, but he was dominant as a run-blocker. His season-long grade at PFF is just under the starter threshold, but he's been elite against the run.
That's exactly the instant impact Washington needed on the right edge.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
It seemed like an afterthought when the Philadelphia Eagles used a fifth-round pick on a running back.
After all, why would Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell get a ton of looks on an offense that features backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott?
Similar to his running style, though, the 22-year-old found a crease and took off. In Week 1, he rushed nine times for 37 yards and a score, caught two passes and had another touchdown called back because of a penalty on an offensive lineman. He followed that in Week 2 with six rushes for 14 yards, two catches and a two-point conversion.
Gainwell might not have the most eye-popping stats, but he's already right there in the rotation with Sanders—on a team that's No. 2 in rushing—carrying six times to the starter's 13 attempts in Week 2.
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
While the Arizona Cardinals used a second-round pick on Rondale Moore, the 5'7" weapon was tough to project at the pro level because of his size, and he joined a team with receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk and a committee backfield needing touches.
Yet quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have found a way to get the 21-year-old involved—and he's made the most of it.
Moore caught four of his five targets in Week 1, gaining 68 yards. Week 2 is when things really opened up for him, as he led the team in targets with eight, which he turned into seven catches for 114 yards and a score. He did this while playing on less than 50 percent of the offense's snaps.
It's been a high-quality marriage of elite skill with superb coaching for the Purdue product, who might only see his usage rise.
Odafe Oweh, Edge, Baltimore Ravens
While Odafe Oweh was a first-round pick, it was easy to let him get lost in the sea of big names. Not only was he selected near the end of the initial frame at No. 31, but he was also the pick shuffled around in the trade that sent Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the 22-year-old has needed little time to remind onlookers of what he can do.
The outside linebacker has appeared in just 63 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps, yet in Week 1 he had a sack and in Week 2 was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week because of his pass-rushing pressure and a forced and recovered fumble. Through two games, he's sitting on an 80.4 starter-range grade at PFF.
Each year, it's intriguing to see how the stout Ravens defense will reload with talent. This season, the unheralded Penn State product is a big part of that process.
