Ranking the NFL's Early Front-Runners for 2021 MVP

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Turn on any NFL game. The smiling faces on your TV are often quarterbacks playing well and helping lead their respective squads to victory.

The onset of another season creates a sense of euphoria, much like CM Punk's return to professional wrestling after a seven-year absence.

The excitement can wear off in an instant with a disappointing performance, though. In the case of the league's top quarterbacks and Punk, the early returns on their current runs are promising.

Can they continue to deliver? Those who do will find themselves counted among the league's best and worthy of being named Most Valuable Player.

Some may find an early MVP tally silly after only two weeks of play, yet certain players already established themselves as tone-setters. Their recent play on what looks like successful teams (i.e., legitimate playoff contenders) portend long-term sustainability.

Quarterbacks lead the way, of course. After all, Adrian Peterson is the last position player to win the award nine years ago. Otherwise, the hardware went to quarterbacks in 13 of the last 14 seasons.

They're everything other players aspire to be.