Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy LeaguesSeptember 22, 2021
Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
In the early weeks of the NFL season, there are always several players who become priority waiver-wire targets in fantasy football leagues. Everybody is trying to get them, either hoping they bid enough of their free-agent budget or that they are high enough in the waiver order.
That was the case with San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell last week, and there are numerous players this week who are in similar positions.
However, if you're not lucky enough to add one of these top targets, you may be scrambling. That's why it's important to have some players as backup options who you could add after the first round of waiver claims get processed.
Here's a look at several intriguing waiver-wire targets who are available in the large majority of fantasy football leagues this week.
Demetric Felton, RB, Cleveland Browns
Is there really enough opportunity in the Browns' offense for another running back to be a fantasy option? Well, Demetric Felton's skill set is a bit different than the other RBs on their depth chart, so the answer to that question may be "yes."
While Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will continue to get most of the carries, the 23-year-old could become an option in the Browns' passing game, considering top wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are both currently dealing with injuries.
Felton flashed that potential in Week 2, when he had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's win over the Houston Texans.
Those were the first career offensive touches for the UCLA product, who was taken by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. And it could be a sign that he's going to play a bigger role for the team moving forward.
Felton is valuable depth to have in case Chubb or Hunt get injured, but he could also be a flex option if he proves to be a receiving threat in the short term. So he's worth picking up if you have a spot on your roster for a potential breakout player.
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Through two weeks, it isn't Adam Thielen or Justin Jefferson leading the Vikings in receiving yards. It's K.J. Osborn, who has 12 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown after not even recording a catch during his 2020 rookie season.
That isn't likely to be the case by the end of the season, as Thielen and Jefferson will likely end up with bigger numbers. But there are enough touches to go around that Osborn could be a solid fantasy option for those who need to plug in a wide receiver in a given week.
The Miami product is the clear No. 3 receiving option, as he's been targeted 15 times by quarterback Kirk Cousins, which trails only Jefferson (19) and Thielen (17). And Osborn has capitalized on those opportunities while also proving to be a big-play threat for Minnesota.
At 24, he may be just giving a brief glimpse of what's to come for him in his career. Pick him up now, as this may be the start of a big season for the second-year receiver.
Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys
After Michael Gallup got injured, Cedrick Wilson seemed likely to have a bigger role in the Cowboys' offense. However, he had only two catches for 20 yards in Week 2, which was actually less production than he had in Week 1 (three receptions for 24 yards) when Gallup was still healthy.
But Dallas' receiving corps continues to get banged up, with Amari Cooper currently dealing with bruised ribs. While it's not clear whether Cooper will play in Week 3, Wilson's stock will go up if Cooper misses time, as CeeDee Lamb can't be the only receiver catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.
It helps that the Cowboys have a Week 3 matchup that may end up as a high-scoring shootout, as they're hosting the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Even if Cooper plays, it's possible Wilson puts up better numbers than he has the first two weeks.
Wilson is a must-add if Cooper is out, but he could still be considered even if the 27-year-old plays. It may only be a matter of time before Wilson breaks through with a big game, which he has done in the past.