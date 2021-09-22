Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In the early weeks of the NFL season, there are always several players who become priority waiver-wire targets in fantasy football leagues. Everybody is trying to get them, either hoping they bid enough of their free-agent budget or that they are high enough in the waiver order.

That was the case with San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell last week, and there are numerous players this week who are in similar positions.

However, if you're not lucky enough to add one of these top targets, you may be scrambling. That's why it's important to have some players as backup options who you could add after the first round of waiver claims get processed.

Here's a look at several intriguing waiver-wire targets who are available in the large majority of fantasy football leagues this week.