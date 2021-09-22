Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe StartersSeptember 22, 2021
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters
It's been a somewhat strange start to the 2021 NFL fantasy season with stalwarts Aaron Rodgers bombing in Week 1 and Alvin Kamara stumbling in Week 2. However, most of the top-tier players—like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Davante Adams—have remained consistent through two weeks of action.
It's too early to pull the plug on any early draft picks, but mid-to-late round picks can make for some difficult decisions. Which quarterback streamer is worth the play? Who deserves a shot in the flex? Is it time to swap out that WR3?
We'll try to help answer questions like these by examining some of the fringe starters. For starts, we'll focus on players rostered in no more than 70 percent of ESPN or Yahoo leagues at the time of writing, according to FantasyPros. For sits, we'll focus on players rostered in at least 60 percent of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues—no blatantly obvious picks here.
We'll determine which players to start and which to sit based on factors like projected role, supporting cast and matchup. We'll dive deeper into some of the best and worst fringe options of the week.
Picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Latavius Murray, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Mark Ingram II, RB, Houston Texans
Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Start 'Em: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans
It's too early to say that Sam Darnold is going to be a star now that he's away from the New York Jets. However, the Carolina Panthers quarterback seems to be better supported in terms of both talent and scheme.
"It's just progression football," Darnold said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "It's getting in the right play, if we're not in the right one, we got certain alerts for certain coverage. It's good football."
At any rate, Darnold has played like a competent starter thus far in 2021 and is a viable streaming option. Last week, he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against a very good New Orleans Saints defense.
This week, Darnold will face the Houston Texans. Houston just surrendered 213 passing yards, a passing and a rushing touchdown (one INT) to Baker Mayfield—who played the bulk of the game without top wideout Jarvis Landry and still finished 19-of-21.
It will be a mild surprise if Darnold doesn't again top 300 yards and produce multiple touchdowns.
Sit 'Em: Laviska Shenault Jr. vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. remains rostered in 76 percent of Yahoo leagues and 86 percent of ESPN leagues. This is likely the result of a promising rookie season in which Shenault had 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns—plus the presence of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The second-year receiver has been a disappointment through two weeks.
Shenault has nine receptions on the season but only 47 receiving yards and nine rushing yards. He's also dealing with a shoulder injury, though he is expected to play in Week 3.
The reality is that even with Lawrence in the fold, Jacksonville's 23rd-ranked passing offense is unreliable in fantasy. Until things click for the rookie quarterback—who has five interceptions and a passer rating of 57.1—Shenault should be an emergency start only.
Shenault should ride the virtual pine this week against the Arizona Cardinals—even though they have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. The Jaguars offense, and Shenault, have simply been too inconsistent.
Start 'Em: Latavius Murray, RB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions
Latavius Murray may not be the president of the Baltimore Ravens backfield committee—he's behind both Ty'Son Williams and quarterback Lamar Jackson in yards and carries—but he has scored in each of his first two games.
Murray was also a late addition to the Ravens, signing on September 10. He's had 19 carries through two weeks and could see an expanded role as he continues learning the offense.
However, Baltimore's matchup with the Detroit Lions is the big draw here. Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs while ranking 20th in offensive yards and 20th in points scored this season.
If the Ravens are able to get out to an early lead, Murray will be a big piece of the game plan as Baltimore looks to salt the game away. Against a team that has allowed 4.4 yards per carry to opposing runners, that should make Murray a fine flex option for managers.
Sit 'Em: Marquez Callaway, QB, New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots
Following a five-touchdown performance in Week 1, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston fell back to earth hard in Week 2 (111 passing yards, 2 INTs). This should give managers pause before starting any Saints pass-catchers not named Kamara.
Marquez Callaway, a popular sleeper pick following a strong preseason, should be avoided this week against a stiff New England Patriots defense. Callaway has not emerged as a top option, even with Michael Thomas still sidelined following ankle surgery.
Callaway has been targeted just six times in two games and has four receptions for 33 yards.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. A breakout game could be on the horizon for Callaway, but it isn't happening this week.