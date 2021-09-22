Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

0 of 5

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

It's been a somewhat strange start to the 2021 NFL fantasy season with stalwarts Aaron Rodgers bombing in Week 1 and Alvin Kamara stumbling in Week 2. However, most of the top-tier players—like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Davante Adams—have remained consistent through two weeks of action.

It's too early to pull the plug on any early draft picks, but mid-to-late round picks can make for some difficult decisions. Which quarterback streamer is worth the play? Who deserves a shot in the flex? Is it time to swap out that WR3?

We'll try to help answer questions like these by examining some of the fringe starters. For starts, we'll focus on players rostered in no more than 70 percent of ESPN or Yahoo leagues at the time of writing, according to FantasyPros. For sits, we'll focus on players rostered in at least 60 percent of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues—no blatantly obvious picks here.

We'll determine which players to start and which to sit based on factors like projected role, supporting cast and matchup. We'll dive deeper into some of the best and worst fringe options of the week.

Picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.