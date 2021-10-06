5 Best Opponents for Roman Reigns Following 2021 WWE Draft

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The exciting new landscapes for Raw and SmackDown coming out of the eventful 2021 WWE Draft brings a wealth of fresh opponents for Universal champion Roman Reigns on Friday nights.

Reigns' title reign dating back to August 2020 has arguably been one of the greatest in company history. He has defended his Universal Championship against all comers, including multiple former world champions and even a WWE Hall of Famer in Edge.

The Tribal Chief has delivered under the bright lights time and time again. Several stars have come close to dethroning him, but there is still no end in sight to his historic run with the prestigious prize.

However, that could change with so many new faces now on SmackDown thanks to the 2021 WWE Draft. Not only are Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre major additions to the roster, there are also a few stars who stayed put who could also pose a threat to his title reign.

If the idea is for Reigns to rule SmackDown through at least WrestleMania season next spring, he has at least five potential opponents lined up between now and then, not including Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel later this month and those who would need some serious rebuilding (i.e. Ricochet) in order to be taken seriously opposite of The Head of the Table.