Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Occasionally, a statistical leader will be available in more than half of fantasy football leagues. Regardless of his upcoming matchup, you should add that player to your roster.

Managers who want a new QB2 to replace Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) or Carson Wentz (sprained ankles) should search the free-agent pool and pick up one of the NFL's hottest quarterbacks. He's widely available.

Beyond that, invest in versatility. A pass-catching running back with a defined role in the backfield can bolster the RB2 or flex spots in your lineup. With those players, always chase targets and touch volume.

Let's take a look at this week's sleeper picks at every position for point-per-reception scoring settings. All eight players are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.