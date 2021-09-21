Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

1 of 3

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Winston's five-touchdown performance against the Packers delivered promise that he could shine inside the New Orleans offense.

That perspective changed after Sunday, as he threw for 111 yards and two interceptions in the blowout loss to the Panthers.

Winston's 158 passing yards in Week 1 were ignored because the five touchdown throws made up for it from a fantasy perspective.

The benefit of the doubt was ripped away in Week 2, as he posted one of the lowest single-game passing-yard totals of the young season.

Winston's struggles affected Marquez Callaway, who was viewed as one of his top targets with Michael Thomas on the PUP list.

Callaway has three catches for 22 yards off six targets in New Orleans' first two games. Those totals are not good enough for fantasy players to keep him on their rosters.

Winston and Callaway were two of the most dropped players on Monday in Yahoo leagues, and that trend has continued into Tuesday. They are fourth and sixth in most drops as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

New Orleans could turn things around offensively against the New England Patriots in Week 3, but it may take a while for more trust to be gained in Winston and Callaway.