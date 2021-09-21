Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely AvailableSeptember 21, 2021
The New Orleans Saints produced one of the most drastic performances swings from Week 1 to Week 2.
Week 1's win over the Green Bay Packers showed that quarterback Jameis Winston and a few of his targets could be decent waiver-wire pickups.
On Sunday, the Saints offense failed to get going against the Carolina Panthers. That result has led to Winston and one of his top targets to be among the highest dropped players in Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
The Carolina defense that shut down Winston in Week 2 is gaining traction on the waiver wire because of the win over the Saints and the presumably easy matchup in Week 3 against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
Drops: Jameis Winston, QB and Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans
Winston's five-touchdown performance against the Packers delivered promise that he could shine inside the New Orleans offense.
That perspective changed after Sunday, as he threw for 111 yards and two interceptions in the blowout loss to the Panthers.
Winston's 158 passing yards in Week 1 were ignored because the five touchdown throws made up for it from a fantasy perspective.
The benefit of the doubt was ripped away in Week 2, as he posted one of the lowest single-game passing-yard totals of the young season.
Winston's struggles affected Marquez Callaway, who was viewed as one of his top targets with Michael Thomas on the PUP list.
Callaway has three catches for 22 yards off six targets in New Orleans' first two games. Those totals are not good enough for fantasy players to keep him on their rosters.
Winston and Callaway were two of the most dropped players on Monday in Yahoo leagues, and that trend has continued into Tuesday. They are fourth and sixth in most drops as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
New Orleans could turn things around offensively against the New England Patriots in Week 3, but it may take a while for more trust to be gained in Winston and Callaway.
Pickup: Carolina Defense
Carolina's defense is receiving plenty of waiver-wire attention because of its Week 2 performance and its potential to cash in during Week 3.
Carolina held New Orleans to 128 total yards and forced two interceptions in Sunday's victory.
A similar performance could be in store Thursday night, as the Panthers face Davis Mills and the Texans.
Mills will likely be Houston's starter after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The Panthers are expected to feast on the rookie quarterback and win by at least a touchdown on their first road trip of the season.
Carolina might be viewed as a one-week addition since it has the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but that matchup will come after an extended period of rest.
If you look further ahead, the Panthers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and they face the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 7 and 8.
The favorable first-half schedule could lead you to keep the Carolina defense on your roster past Week 3 as long as it succeeds against the Texans.
Pickup: K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota
K.J. Osborn has been one of the biggest surprises through two weeks of play.
The Minnesota wide receiver earned 15 targets from Kirk Cousins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Osborn caught 12 of those passes for 167 yards. He also brought in a touchdown catch versus Arizona on Sunday.
Osborn has the most receiving yards on an offense that contains Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.
He has turned into one of the top waiver-wire additions since Sunday, and he should continue to perform at a high level in the coming weeks.
Minnesota starts a three-game homestand versus the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions in Week 3. The Vikings then take a road trip to Carolina in Week 6 before their Week 7 bye.
Osborn has the potential to put up big numbers in each of those games. Based off his early production, he is worth the waiver-wire gamble until Jefferson and Thielen take over the bulk of the receiving yards.