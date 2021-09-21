Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and MoreSeptember 21, 2021
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More
Through two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, there have been notable injuries, underperforming stars and breakout performers. All of that is to be expected at the beginning of the year.
However, it still requires fantasy football managers to pivot, depending on how those situations impact their rosters. Early in the season, you would typically just plug in the top players you drafted and be ready to go, but now there are more difficult start/sit decisions and roster moves you will need to consider.
With Week 3 of the season on the horizon, here's some early start/sit advice for the upcoming week.
Start 'Em: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers
Who would have guessed that Darnold would be worthy of starting in fantasy after two weeks of the 2021 season? Yet, his impressive first two games with the Panthers make him somebody who should be started in Week 3, especially if you're looking for a strong streaming option.
In Week 1, Darnold passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in a win over the New York Jets. He followed that up by passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Now, Darnold will face the Houston Texans, which is another winnable matchup for the Panthers. Darnold may only be getting better as he continues to gain familiarity with Carolina's offense, and don't be surprised if he ends up as a top-10 QB in fantasy for Week 3.
Sit 'Em: Mark Ingram II, RB, Houston Texans
Start 'Em: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Moore isn't getting quite as much time on the field as other wide receivers on the Cardinals roster, but he's making a huge impact when he gets in. The rookie had a breakout performance in their Week 2 win over the Vikings, recording seven catches for 114 yards and his first career touchdown, which was a 77-yard score.
As the season progresses, Moore should continue to be a top playmaker for Arizona. It needs a No. 2 receiving option behind DeAndre Hopkins, but Christian Kirk has been inconsistent throughout his career and A.J. Green hasn't done a ton to begin his age-33 season.
With the Cardinals traveling to face the Jaguars this week, they should rack up a ton of yardage and produce a high offensive output. Jacksonville has allowed 591 yards through the air over two weeks (sixth-most in the NFL), so Murray should have a huge day. And expect him to frequently look for Moore in the process.
Sit 'Em: Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints
There was a lot of preseason hype around Callaway, who seemed to be emerging as a solid receiving option for a Saints offense that needed one or two. But he's had a disappointing start to 2021, recording only three catches for 22 yards through two weeks.
Callaway is only 23 and still doesn't have a ton of NFL experience, so it's possible he could still have a bright future. But in the short term, it seems like he won't make much of an impact in fantasy, especially considering New Orleans may not have a top-tier offense (it amassed only 128 yards in its Week 2 loss to Carolina).
The Saints have another tough matchup in Week 3, when they go on the road to face the New England Patriots, who notched four interceptions in their Week 2 win over the New York Jets. New Orleans will likely have trouble moving the ball, and Callaway should be a non-factor again.
Start 'Em: Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Don't give up on Goedert after his disappointing Week 2 showing. The Eagles were facing a solid San Francisco 49ers defense, so it wasn't too surprising that the tight end was limited to two catches for 24 yards.
The encouraging thing for fantasy managers who have Goedert on their rosters was that Zach Ertz was also targeted only two times. So it's not like Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was choosing to go to another tight end more frequently, it was just a tough day for the offense.
Things should get better in Week 3, when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Monday night road matchup that will likely produce plenty of offense from both sides. With not a ton of reliable fantasy options at tight end, Goedert's potential is too high to move him to the bench, especially for a matchup like this.