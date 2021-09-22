Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

1 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If you drafted Kyler Murray over the summer, then you're probably reading this with a big old smile on your face.

In Week 1, Murray smoked the Tennessee Titans for 309 total yards and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Folks may have worried about a letdown week, but Murray blasted the Vikes for 431 total yards and four more scores.

It's still early in the season, and Murray admittedly cooled off considerably late in the 2020 campaign. But right now, he is the top fantasy quarterback and the only player at the position who has topped 30 fantasy points in both starts.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars on tap in Week 3, there's no reason to think another huge stat line isn't on the horizon.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS Value $5,800]

Bridgewater has quietly started his first season with the Broncos strong, averaging 291 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. The 28-year-old is absolutely on the low-end QB1 radar this week against a New York Jets team that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (vs. SEA) [DK DFS Value $6,300]

Cousins is a perennially undervalued fantasy quarterback—he was 11th in fantasy points at the position last year and sits inside the top 10 through two weeks this season. Two weeks into the season, the Seahawks are once again fielding a bottom-five pass defense.

BAD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay (at LAR) [DK DFS Value $6,800]

All Brady has done so far in his age-44 season is throw nine touchdown passes through his first two games. However, it's worth noting that both of those big games came in favorable matchups. No team allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks last year than the Rams.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati (at PIT) [DK DFS Value $5,500]

After a good start to the season against the Vikings, Burrow came crashing back to earth with a three-interception effort against the Bears in Week 2. Derek Carr was able to light the Steelers' pass defense up last week, but counting on that two weeks in a row is pushing your luck.

SLEEPER

Daniel Jones, New York (vs. ATL) [DK DFS Value $5,800]

The Giants are winless, but the team's Week 2 loss wasn't on Danny Dimes; he threw for 249 yards and a score and topped 90 rushing yards with another score against Washington. This week he gets a Falcons defense that Tom Brady had no problem carving up in Week 2.

WEEK 3 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS