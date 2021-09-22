Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3September 22, 2021
Week 3 is a time of celebration and trepidation in equal measure in fantasy football.
For some, the season has gone swimmingly. Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is chewing up yards on the ground. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is setting records as a receiver. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been a human highlight reel.
All is right with the world.
For some, however, things aren't so peachy. Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints gained five yards on eight carries in Week 2. Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons is 30th in PPR points among receivers after two weeks. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has fewer fantasy points than Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos.
Pass the Pepto-Bismol.
Well, whether you're looking to stop a skid, remain undefeated or get above .500 for the year, we're here to help. To help you look ahead to Week 3 with PPR rankings for each position, here's a top 100 overall and some good and bad matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at JAX)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at DET)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at MIN)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DAL)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Tom Brady, TB (at LAR)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. TB)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at SF)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. MIA)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (at HOU)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at NYG)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. IND)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at PIT)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. ARI)
- Jameis Winston, NO (at NE)
- Justin Fields, CHI (at CLE)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at BUF)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. GB)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. NO)
- Jared Goff, DET (vs. BAL)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (at DEN)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at LV)
If you drafted Kyler Murray over the summer, then you're probably reading this with a big old smile on your face.
In Week 1, Murray smoked the Tennessee Titans for 309 total yards and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Folks may have worried about a letdown week, but Murray blasted the Vikes for 431 total yards and four more scores.
It's still early in the season, and Murray admittedly cooled off considerably late in the 2020 campaign. But right now, he is the top fantasy quarterback and the only player at the position who has topped 30 fantasy points in both starts.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars on tap in Week 3, there's no reason to think another huge stat line isn't on the horizon.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS Value $5,800]
Bridgewater has quietly started his first season with the Broncos strong, averaging 291 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. The 28-year-old is absolutely on the low-end QB1 radar this week against a New York Jets team that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (vs. SEA) [DK DFS Value $6,300]
Cousins is a perennially undervalued fantasy quarterback—he was 11th in fantasy points at the position last year and sits inside the top 10 through two weeks this season. Two weeks into the season, the Seahawks are once again fielding a bottom-five pass defense.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay (at LAR) [DK DFS Value $6,800]
All Brady has done so far in his age-44 season is throw nine touchdown passes through his first two games. However, it's worth noting that both of those big games came in favorable matchups. No team allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks last year than the Rams.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati (at PIT) [DK DFS Value $5,500]
After a good start to the season against the Vikings, Burrow came crashing back to earth with a three-interception effort against the Bears in Week 2. Derek Carr was able to light the Steelers' pass defense up last week, but counting on that two weeks in a row is pushing your luck.
SLEEPER
Daniel Jones, New York (vs. ATL) [DK DFS Value $5,800]
The Giants are winless, but the team's Week 2 loss wasn't on Danny Dimes; he threw for 249 yards and a score and topped 90 rushing yards with another score against Washington. This week he gets a Falcons defense that Tom Brady had no problem carving up in Week 2.
WEEK 3 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at HOU)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. IND)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at NE)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. PHI)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at CLE)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at SF)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at TEN)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at DAL)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at BUF)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at MIN)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Damien Harris, NEP (vs. NOS)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. AZ)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. BAL)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LAC)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at DET)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. GB)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at LV)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. MIA)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at LAR)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Mike Davis, ATL (at NYG)
- Mark Ingram, HOU (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at JAX)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (at DET)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. TB)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. PHI)
- James White, NE (vs. NO)
- James Conner, ARI (at JAX)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at TEN)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DAL)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at LAR)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. MIA)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at DEN)
- JD McKissic, WAS (at BUF)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at NYG)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. BAL)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (at DEN)
- Trey Sermon, SF (vs. GB)
- Phillip Lindsay, HOU (vs. CAR)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. LAC)
At this point a season ago, fantasy managers with shares of Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants were in full-blown crisis mode. Barkley had just torn his ACL the week before, and McCaffrey had suffered a high-ankle sprain.
Many a fantasy season was left in ruins.
Fast forward a year, and McCaffrey is once again tearing up the league. The fifth-year veteran has 324 total yards and two scores and ranks second among all running backs in PPR fantasy points.
It has been a different story with Barkley. The Giants have eased the 24-year-old back into action, and he has just 23 carries for 83 yards on the season. But his snap count doubled in Week 2, and the hope is that with a few extra days of rest ahead of Sunday's game with the Falcons that Barkley will finally see something approaching a full workload.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chase Edmonds, Arizona (at JAX) [DK DFS Value $5,700]
Edmonds didn't see as much work in Week 2 as the game before, but he still got 13 touches for 75 total yards. This is a game where the Cardinals could find themselves milking a late lead, which means more work for both Edmonds and James Conner.
Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore (at DET) [DK DFS Value $5,800]
Williams led Baltimore's three-headed rushing attack in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, amassing 15 touches and 93 total yards. A 100-yard outing could be in the cards against a Lions defense that has struggled against the run dating back to last year.
BAD MATCHUPS
Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles (vs. TBB) [DK DFS Value $5,900]
Repeat after me: starting any running back against Tampa's vicious run defense is a risky bet at best. Starting any running back against Tampa's vicious run defense is a risky bet at best. Starting any running back against Tampa's vicious run defense is a risky bet at best.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati (at PIT) [DK DFS Value $6,300]
The Steelers have long been a defense that is difficult to run against, and the 2021 season is no different. Through two games, Pittsburgh is allowing just 84.5 yards per game on the ground. Negative game script could also be an issue for the Bengals in Week 3.
SLEEPER
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City (vs. LAC) [DK DFS Value $4,800]
After his late fumble sealed Monday night's loss to the Ravens, it appears the fantasy community expects the second-year pro to get the milk-carton treatment in Week 3. But the Chiefs could want him to put the gaffe behind him, and the Dallas Cowboys just chewed the Chargers to pieces on the ground to the tune of 198 yards on 31 carries.
WEEK 3 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at JAX)
- Davante Adams, GB (at SF)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. TB)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at MIN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at NYG)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. IND)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at MIN)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs SEA)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at CLE)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at BUF)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at HOU)
- Mike Evans, TB (at LAR)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. CAR)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. GB)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at LAR)
- Julio Jones, TEN (vs. IND)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at DET)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. TB)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. ATL)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at DAL)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at PIT)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at KC)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (at DEN)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at HOU)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. CHI)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CIN)
- D.J. Chark Jr., JAX (vs. ARI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at TEN)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (vs. ARI)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (at JAX)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PIT)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at JAX)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NO)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at CLE)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (vs. ARI)
- Zach Pascal, IND (at TEN)
- Sammy Watkins, BAL (at DET)
During fantasy draft season, there was quite a bit of speculation as to who would serve as the No. 1 target for Matthew Stafford. In terms of average draft position, the fantasy community settled on Robert Woods.
Um…oops.
It has only been two games, but so far that appears to have been a major miscalculation. While Woods has hauled in a relatively modest 13 catches for 91 yards and a score, Cooper Kupp has gone absolutely bonkers.
In scorching the Colts for nine catches for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Kupp became the first player in Rams history to top 100 receiving yards and score a touchdown in the first two games of a season.
With 16 catches for 271 yards and three scores, Kupp leads all wide receivers in PPR fantasy points.
In fact, you could say his Kupp runneth over.
You shouldn't. But you could.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Sterling Shepard, New York (vs. ATL) [DK DFS Value $5,900]
Two games into the season, Shepard leads the G-Men in targets, receptions and receiving yards. That could portend a big game against a Falcons defense that surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last year and doesn't look any better in the early going in 2021.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia (at DAL) [DK DFS Value $5,300]
After an excellent NFL debut that included his first touchdown, Smith was held to just two catches for 16 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. Look for a rebound Monday night against a Cowboys team that gave up big stat lines to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Sunday.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (at LAR) [DK DFS Value $6,300]
Evans has long shown that he can beat a bad matchup, and he's next to impossible to sit in fantasy. But he's also likely to draw Jalen Ramsey of the Rams in Week 3. This could be a game where Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown get a bump in targets.
Mike Williams, Los Angeles (at KCC) [DK DFS Value $6,400]
Williams has been one of fantasy's surprise stars through two games, notching at least seven catches, 80 yards and a score in both games. However, the Chiefs aren't a great matchup for wide receivers—only one team allowed fewer fantasy points to the position last season.
SLEEPER
Tim Patrick, Denver (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS Value $4,900]
With Jerry Jeudy on the shelf, Patrick has moved into the No. 2 receiver role for the Broncos—a role he parlayed into three catches for 37 yards and a score in Week 2. Look for the 27-year-old to score in a third straight game in a favorable Week 3 matchup with the Jets.
WEEK 3 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. MIA)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. BAL)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at LAR)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. GB)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (at NYG)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at DET)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DAL)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at BUF)
- Jared Cook, LAC (at KC)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. TB)
- Robert Tonyan GB (at SF)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. NO)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at LV)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at MIN)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at TEN)
- Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at DAL)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at CLE)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (at NE)
- Maxx Williams, ARI (at JAX)
- Tyler Kroft, NYJ (at DEN)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. WAS)
There's no question that Travis Kelce is the king of fantasy tight ends. But before Kelce ascended to the throne, the position was ruled by Rob Gronkowski.
Over the first two weeks of the 2021 season at least, Gronk is trying his level best to reclaim his crown.
Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Gronkowski caught four of five targets for 39 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked the second straight game in which the 32-year-old scored twice, and Gronkowski has hauled in an absurd 92.3 percent of his targets.
This pace probably isn't sustainable, and even with all those touchdowns, Gronkowski still trails Kelce (albeit barely) in PPR fantasy points.
But fantasy managers who used a late pick on Gronkowski are doing cartwheels at this point.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jared Cook, Los Angeles (at KC) [DK DFS Value $3,900]
Cook's three catches for 28 yards last week against the Cowboys don't look great, but he was targeted five times and had two touchdowns called back by penalty. The Chiefs also gave up the ninth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2020.
Noah Fant, Denver (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS Value $4,800]
With Jerry Jeudy sidelined, Fant hauled in four passes for 33 yards and a score in last week's win over the Jaguars. The third-year TE should see a good target share in a plus matchup.
BAD MATCHUPS
George Kittle, San Francisco (vs. GB) [DK DFS Value $6,200]
Kittle's fantasy managers are a little nervous after the fifth-year veteran caught just eight passes for 95 yards over the first two games combined. Odds are good that he will be just fine, but Kittle does get a bottom-five matchup for his position Sunday night in the Packers.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay (at SF) [DK DFS Value $4,400]
Tonyan's huge 2020 season was fun while it lasted, but the reality is the target share just wasn't there for that level of production to be sustainable. Last year, no team allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends than San Francisco.
SLEEPER
Austin Hooper, Cleveland (vs. CHI) [DK DFS Value $3,600]
The Cleveland WR corps is something of a mess—Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to play this season, and Jarvis Landry is "week to week" after spraining his MCL. That should mean more targets this weekend for Hooper against a Bears team that gave up the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends last season.
WEEK 3 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and Kickers
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
- Denver Broncos (vs. NYJ)
- Baltimore Ravens (at DET)
- Carolina Panthers (at HOU)
- New England Patriots (vs. NO)
- New Orleans Saints (at NE)
- Arizona Cardinals (at JAX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LAR)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. TB)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. WAS)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. CHI)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
- New York Giants (vs. ATL)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)
- Green Bay Packers (at SF)
- Washington Football Team (at BUF)
- Indianapolis Colts (at TEN)
- Atlanta Falcons (at NYG)
- Chicago Bears (at CLE)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAC)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. GB)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
- Miami Dolphins (at LV)
- Seattle Seahawks (at MIN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at DET)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at JAX)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at LAR)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. TB)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NYG)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at MIN)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at LV)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at SF)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. MIA)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. GB)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at TEN)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at BUF)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at DAL)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at HOU)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. IND)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. NO)
- Aldrick Rosas, NO (at NE)
There are a number of reasons why investing highly in a team defense in fantasy drafts isn't a wise use of draft capital. One of them is that the position is inherently unpredictable. With so many moving parts, there are teams that both exceed expectations and fail to meet them every year.
Two weeks in, the Washington Football Team is taking up residence in the latter category.
Washington was drafted with the belief that it would be a top-five unit in 2021. Instead, Washington has surrendered 49 points in two games, the big plays have been few and far between, and the WFT barely ranks inside the top 20 in fantasy points.
At least Washington doesn't have to face the AFC's highest-scoring offense from a year ago in the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Oh wait—they totally do.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Denver Broncos (vs. New York Jets) [DK DFS Value $4,300]
Fantasy managers who drafted the Broncos because of their excellent stretch of matchups to open the season get the best of the lot this week against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets. Then comes a matchup with the Ravens—and the Broncos turn into a pumpkin.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (at MIN)
Myers has been quiet over the first two weeks of the season. But Week 3 sets up well for the 30-year-old to get going. Last year, no team in the NFL allowed more fantasy points to kickers than the Vikings. Yes, people actually track that stat.
BAD MATCHUPS
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) [DK DFS Value $3,500]
The Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL and arguably the best D-lineman (Aaron Donald) and cornerback (Jalen Ramsey). But the Buccaneers are operating with a ruthless efficiency on offense that makes starting any defense against them a risky proposition.
Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (at TEN)
Given that Carson Wentz is reportedly dealing with sprains in both ankles (um, ouch), his playing status for Sunday's AFC South showdown is iffy at best. My faith in Jacob Eason's ability to lead a bunch of scoring drives is…less than ideal.
SLEEPER
Carolina Panthers (at Houston Texans) (DK DFS Value: $3,300]
It might not be entirely fair to call the Carolina defense a sleeper. Two weeks into the season, the Panthers are a top-five fantasy defense. Now they get to face a rookie quarterback in Davis Mills making his first career start on a short week. Giddyup.
WEEK 3 DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 3 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100/"Flex" Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at HOU)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. IND)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at JAX)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at SF)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. TB)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAC)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at MIN)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at NE)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at KC)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at NYG)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. IND)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at MIN)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at CLE)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at SF)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs SEA)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. MIA)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at CLE)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. SEA)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at TEN)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at LAR)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at KC)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at BUF)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at DAL)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at BUF)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at HOU)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at LAR)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at MIN)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. ATL)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs, BAL)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. CAR)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. GB)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at LAR)
- Damien Harris, RB, NEP (vs. NOS)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. IND)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. GB)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. AZ)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at DET)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. TB)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. BAL)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at LAR)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. LAC)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at NYG)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at DAL)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Ty'Son Williams, RB, BAL (at DET)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at PIT)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at KC)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (at DEN)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at DET)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. GB)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. WAS)
- Myles Gaskin, RB MIA (at LV)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. MIA)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (vs. ATL)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at LAR)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at NYG)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at HOU)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. CHI)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
- Mark Ingram, RB, HOU (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at JAX)
- D.J. Chark Jr., Jaguars, WR, JAX (vs. ARI)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at DAL)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at TEN)
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (at DET)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (vs. ARI)
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (at JAX)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. TB)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at PIT)
- Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (vs. BUF)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at JAX)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. NO)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at CLE)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. NO)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. NYJ)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at JAX)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at TEN)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (vs. ARI)
- Jared Cook, TE, LAC (vs. KC)
- Zach Pascal, WR, IND (at TEN)
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at DAL)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL (at DET)
Before we hit this week's top 100 and "flex" rankings, the ever-obligatory couple of notes.
First, as always, these rankings do not include quarterbacks. If your flex spots are QB-eligible, then you want a QB in that spot—usually. This week is a little different with all the injuries under center, though, so if it comes down to Davis Mills versus a running back, then fantasy managers will have a tough call on their hands.
The second note is simply this.
Calm down.
There are no doubt plenty of fantasy managers out there sitting at 0-2 and ready to pull their own hair out. You waited all summer, drafted a team and now it has come sputtering out of the gate. Your star players haven't met expectations. Maybe there has been an injury or two.
It happens.
Don't panic and start dropping players or selling guys for 30 cents on the dollar just to do it. Two weeks isn't a large enough sample size to know if a player is a bust or just a slow starter. That knee-jerk reaction you make in Week 3 can come back to bite you in Week 13.
As Aaron Rodgers would say, R-E-L-A-X.
WEEK 3 TOP 100/"FLEX" RANKINGS