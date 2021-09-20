Waiver Wire Week 3: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

Justin Fields could become the fourth quarterback chosen in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to start a game when Week 3 rolls around.

The No. 11 overall pick entered the Chicago Bears' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half after Andy Dalton went down with a knee injury.

Dalton's injury status has not been officially confirmed, but he did appear to suffer a blow that could keep him off the gridiron for Week 3 and beyond.

The prospect of Fields starting in Chicago's next game should excite fantasy football players that have been tentative to roster the Ohio State product.

Fields will not immediately jump into the top tier of quarterbacks, but he could be a serviceable option off the waiver wire if he takes advantage of the players around him.

Kyler Murray is in that top tier of fantasy quarterbacks and his newest weapon at wide receiver should be considered as a pickup.

Rondale Moore connected with Murray on a 77-yard touchdown play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That play could be a sign of things to come for the rookie out of Purdue.