Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsSeptember 20, 2021
After Week 1 of the NFL season, there are always some breakout players who came out of nowhere to impress to open the year. That leads to fantasy football managers rushing to the waiver wire to try to get them on their roster.
There aren't typically as many surprise performances in Week 2. We already got an idea of what teams and players were going to look like last week, and many waiver-wire targets down the line will be players getting opportunities because of injuries to starters.
However, it's early enough in the season that some start-worthy players will still be available on waivers.
Here are some early rankings for Week 3, along with potential waiver-wire targets to consider adding.
Quarterbacks
1. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at JAX
2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
3. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at DET
4. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at MIN
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at LAR
6. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at DAL
7. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. WAS
8. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vs. SEA
9. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. TB
10. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. PHI
Waiver-Wire Option: Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. NYJ
The Broncos are off to a 2-0 start, and Bridgewater is a big reason why. He's started his first season with the team by passing for 592 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions over Denver's pair of wins. While he's thrown two touchdowns in each, he passed for more yards in Week 2 (328) than Week 1 (264).
It's worth noting that Bridgewater's solid showings have come against a pair of weaker opponents in the Giants and Jaguars. However, he'll have another favorable matchup in Week 3, when the Broncos host the 0-2 Jets.
Because of Denver's early-season schedule, Bridgewater remains a prime streaming candidate. So if you're in need of a QB for Week 3, there's no safer option than Bridgewater.
Projection: 303 yards and two touchdowns
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at HOU
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. SEA
3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. IND
4. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at CLE
5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at NE
6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at KC
7. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. CHI
8. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at TEN
9. Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders at DAL
10. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at MIN
Waiver-Wire Option: Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson at NYG
Patterson isn't likely to rack up a ton of yards as the Falcons' clear No. 2 running back. However, he's still capable of putting up solid fantasy numbers if he's getting touches close to the end zone, which was the case on Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Despite facing a tough Tampa Bay defense, Patterson scored a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. He had only 11 yards on his seven carries, but he had five receptions for 58 yards. Not bad numbers for somebody who is behind Mike Davis on the Falcons' RB depth chart.
It's possible Patterson is a key contributor again for Atlanta in Week 3, when it should put up some solid offensive numbers. He's a bit of a risky play, but he's worth adding to see how this situation continues to develop, as Patterson may end up getting more work in the red zone.
Projection: 62 total yards and a touchdown
Wide Receivers
1. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at JAX
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. LAC
3. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at MIN
4. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. WAS
5. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at SF
6. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at KC
7. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at MIN
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. SEA
9. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley at NYG
10. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. TB
Waiver-Wire Option: Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore at JAX
The Cardinals' offense is rolling right now, and Kyler Murray is spreading the ball around to a plethora of playmakers. That includes the rookie Moore, who followed up his solid Week 1 with a breakout performance in Week 2.
In Arizona's opener, Moore had four receptions for 68 yards against Tennessee. Then, he had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against Minnesota. It seems likely that he should only keep getting better as he's carved out a role on the Cardinals' offense.
This is likely going to be the last chance that fantasy managers have to add Moore off waivers, because there should be a lot of people trying to add him this week. And it'd be wise to do what it takes to get him on your roster.
Projection: 85 yards and a touchdown
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. LAC
2. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. MIA
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. GB
4. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. BAL
5. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. NYJ
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. LAR
7. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at NYG
8. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at DET
9. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at DAL
10. Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas at BUF
Waiver-Wire Option: New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. ATL
Engram has yet to play in 2021 because of a hamstring injury, so that makes him a bit of a risky play in Week 3. However, there won't be a ton of start-worthy tight ends on the waiver wire, and Engram at least has the potential for a solid showing, given his track record.
Not only that, but Atlanta has already given up three touchdowns to tight ends this season (one to Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert and two to Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski). So maybe Engram debuts in Week 3 and immediately gets into the end zone.
Projection: 33 yards and a touchdown