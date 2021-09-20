Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville has gotten off to the worst possible start.

The Jaguars are 0-2 with double-digit losses to the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. On Sunday, the AFC South side fell at home to Denver and managed to score just 13 points.

Jacksonville looks much more like a side that will be drafting first overall in the NFL draft than one that could be competitive in the middle of the pack in the AFC.

The Jaguars are one of six teams that have 0-2 records after Week 2. The loser of the Monday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will add a seventh team to that dubious list.

Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order

Order via Tankathon.com

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Jacksonville (0-2)

2. New York Jets (0-2)

3. Atlanta (0-2)

4. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis) (0-2)

5. Minnesota (0-2)

6. New York Giants (0-2)

7. Green Bay (0-1)

8. Detroit (0-1)

9. New England (1-1)

10. Philadelphia (via Miami) (1-1)

11. Cincinnati (1-1)

12. Houston (1-1)

13. New Orleans (1-1)

14. Pittsburgh (1-1)

15. Baltimore (1-1)

16. Philadelphia (1-1)

17. Dallas (1-1)

18. New York Jets (via Seattle) (1-1)

19. Buffalo (1-1)

20. Tennessee (1-1)

21. New York Giants (via Chicago) (1-1)

22. Washington (1-1)

23. Cleveland (1-1)

24. Carolina (2-0)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

26. Kansas City (1-1)

27. Tampa Bay (2-0)

28. Miami (via San Francisco) (2-0)

29. Denver (2-0)

30. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams) (2-0)

31. Las Vegas (2-0)

32. Arizona (2-0)

The opening two games of Meyer's regime in Jacksonville suggest it could be another long year for the franchise.

Jacksonville opened the scoring in its Week 2 clash with the Denver Broncos, but then it conceded the next 23 points.

The only other score from the Jaguars came in the fourth quarter on a Jamal Agnew kickoff return for a touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence was picked off on two occasions, and the rushing attack was still ineffective. The Jaguars ran for 75 yards on 16 carries.

Sunday's lackluster performance led to Meyer releasing a statement through the team's official Twitter account that promised his team would continue to get better.

The timing of that statement seems a bit odd since the season is only two games old, but Meyer may have a good reason to put that out. Meyer could be a top candidate for the open USC job if he wants it. The public statement confirming his commitment to getting better may be his attempt at assuring Jaguars fans that he is there for the long haul and that he genuinely wants to fix the team's problems.

Jacksonville is not the only team with a rookie quarterback going through some growing pains. The New York Jets were delivered a harsh dose of reality by the New England Patriots on Sunday.

No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in his showdown with fellow rookie Mac Jones. The Jets have scored 20 points in two games under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

New York's best chance to earn its first victory could come in Week 5 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta was able to score 25 points versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a pair of interception returns for touchdowns did in Matt Ryan and Co.

The Falcons play the New York Giants in Week 3 in a battle of 0-2 teams. The other four winless sides could be sitting at 0-3 and at the top of the projected draft order.

The Jaguars welcome the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals to TIAA Bank Field, the Jets head to Denver, the Minnesota Vikings host the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts face a tough divisional test versus the Tennessee Titans.