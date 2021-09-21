1 Player on Every NHL Team to Get Excited About for the 2021-22 Season

1 of 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Boston Bruins: Taylor Hall, LW

Is he the most exciting player on the team? Maybe not. But he is the only player in a spoked-wheel sweater this season who's won a Hart Trophy, and he seemed rejuvenated upon arrival last spring.

Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield, RW

Looking to make a wager on the top rookie for the 2021-22 season? You could do a lot worse than Caufield, a speedy sniper who had 12 points in 20 playoff games as the Habs made a deep run.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, RW

Come for the games; stay for the press conferences. The Russian-born winger led the Lightning in postseason scoring for the second straight season and became a shirtless media darling in the process.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner, RW

A team loaded with scorers needs a guy to make plays. And few do it better than Marner, who's bested all but three players—surnamed McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane—in assists (166) across the last three seasons.

Florida Panthers: Spencer Knight, G

This kid is the real deal. Still just 20, Knight saw time in four games at the end of last season and walked away with four wins, alongside a .919 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average. He's the future.

Detroit Red Wings: Jakub Vrana, LW

Dylan Larkin is the captain and the best player. But the Czech-born Vrana arrived in a trade from the Washington Capitals and posted 11 points in 11 games to end the year. If that continues, he'll move up the regard list quickly.

Buffalo Sabres: Dylan Cozens, C

Make no mistake, Western New York hockey fans will be excited if Jack Eichel is healthy and wearing a Sabres uniform. But just in case, they should get familiar with Cozens, drafted seventh overall in 2019.

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW

Don't overthink it. The Senators are a team to look at for a long-term rise, and perhaps the main reason is Tkachuk, a 22-year-old who's scored 60 goals in three NHL seasons. Get him locked up for the long haul and enjoy the ascension.