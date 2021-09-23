2022 NBA Draft: 5 Prospects Who Could Realistically Become No. 1 Pick

2 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

None of the No. 1 overall candidates have been more visible over the years than Chet Holmgren. Between the nationally televised high school games, NBA-sanctioned camps, May's Iverson Roundball Classic and this summer's FIBA U19 World Cup (MVP), scouts have had plenty of access to the 7-footer's dominance, development and unique game.

They've also questioned how his 195-pound frame and skinny limbs will grow and hold up at higher levels of competition. But his special skill level, feel for the game and defensive mobility have also made it easy to look past physicality concerns so far.

At 7'0", Holmgren just hit seven of 13 threes during FIBA play, demonstrating an effortless, believable shooting stroke. It's still his ball-handling, agility off the dribble and coordination/dexterity around the rim that differentiate him from other stretch bigs. He's a coast-to-coast threat anytime he grabs a defensive board. In the half court, he can be used to initiate offense from behind the arc, where Holmgren can get low and blow by, pull up for a jumper or pass over the defense.

Despite his height, he'll wind up playing forward, a more suitable position for his perimeter skills and a body that could have trouble against NBA 5s.

Holmgren's defensive projection remains as appealing as his offense. His length, timing, second jump, court coverage and competitiveness combine for exciting shot-blocking potential. And he's shown he can slide his feet away from the basket, at least fast enough for his long arms to remain in reach of his man's shot during one-on-one possessions in space.

Just showing a lack of strength isn't too problematic could be enough for Holmgren to emerge as the No. 1 overall favorite.