Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Teams, Players

0 of 8

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, some eyebrow-raising breakout teams and players have emerged.

Several of these franchises have outperformed preseason expectations. The players who shine brightest in this category were either written off or overlooked on a national scale.

Next? Dissecting whether the breakouts are early-season shenanigans or something more. Did teams just have soft opponents to start the year? Did players just have a game, or are there signs that it can be something more?

Here's a look at some of the most notable breakouts and a buy or sell verdict.