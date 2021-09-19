NBA Training Camps 2021: Start Dates, Schedules and Top Storylines to Watch

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's nearly impossible to forget how the 2020-21 NBA season ended because of how exciting the conclusion was. But if you somehow did, here's a quick refresher.

A fresh NBA Finals matchup pitted the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns head-to-head in a battle for the championship. Although the Suns took a 2-0 lead in the series, things were far from over. The Bucks answered back with four straight victories to capture their first NBA title since 1971.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo added a championship to his growing list of accolades, as the season ended in entertaining fashion. Now, it's time to look forward.

Less than two months since the conclusion of those NBA finals, the league's 30 teams are nearing the start of training camp, where they'll begin preparing for the 2021-22 season. Training camp will get underway Sept. 28, a sign that basketball isn't far away.

Preseason action will begin Oct. 3, then the regular season arrives Oct. 19. And while not every team has released its training camp schedule yet, those are likely to keep coming out over the next week.

With camp right around the corner, here's a look at several top storylines around the NBA before things get underway.