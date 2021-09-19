Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundaySeptember 19, 2021
A week ago, the 2021 NFL season ramped into high gear with the first full Sunday slate of the year. It was the first opportunity for many fans to watch their favorite teams, track their fantasy football players and, perhaps, play some daily fantasy on DraftKings or FanDuel.
If you fall in the latter group, maybe you made all the right DFS decisions and came away with a big payday because of it. Or you might have had bad luck to open 2021, and if that's the case, there are still 17 more weeks of regular-season NFL action to go to make up for it.
There will be 14 more games taking place this Sunday. But before picking your players for DFS this week, it's important to do some research regarding who you should be putting in your lineup.
Here are some of the top players you should be considering for DFS lineups in Week 2.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
DFS Value: $6,700 on DraftKings; $7,600 on FanDuel
While Herbert isn't the most expensive QB option this week, he's fairly close to the top of the list. But if you're going to spend a little above average on a player this week, it should be the Chargers' second-year quarterback, who is poised for a huge showing.
In Week 1, Herbert got off to a tremendous start, passing for 337 yards and a touchdown against a Washington defense that was among the best in the NFL last year. It wasn't a huge fantasy day because he only threw one TD, but it was a strong performance to open the new season.
Now, Herbert and the Chargers are going up against the Dallas Cowboys, and this game should be a high-scoring matchup, just like the Cowboys had in their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Herbert should have no trouble airing it out against Dallas' secondary, which will have trouble stopping wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Don't be surprised if Herbert ends up as the No. 1 quarterback in Week 2, or at least among the top few.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
DFS Value: $5,900 on DraftKings; $5,900 on FanDuel
There was a lot of preseason hype surrounding Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams. However, don't count out Gordon, who proved in Week 1 that he could be in line for a strong 2021 season for Denver.
In the Broncos' win over the New York Giants last week, Gordon had 11 carries for 101 yards. While the majority of that production came on his 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, it was still an encouraging showing by the 28-year-old running back.
Denver's offense lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to an ankle injury last week, so other players will have to carry more of the load beginning in Week 2 when the Broncos take on the Jaguars. That's a favorable matchup for Denver, which could put up plenty of yards and points in the contest.
Gordon doesn't cost too much in DFS this week, and there's quite a bit of potential for him to have a big week. So he's an RB well worth investing in for Week 2.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DFS Value: $5,400 on DraftKings; $5,600 on FanDuel
Smith's NFL debut lived up to the hype in Week 1, as he had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie was also targeted a team-high eight times, proving that he's the clear No. 1 receiving option in Philadelphia's offense.
While the Eagles' matchup in Week 2 will be more difficult, considering they're facing the San Francisco 49ers, there's still reason to think Smith will again be a solid fantasy performer. He should at least get the opportunities for a strong day, as quarterback Jalen Hurts should look his way quite a bit.
Plus, Philadelphia will likely need to pass more than it did while cruising to a win over Atlanta. San Francisco is more likely to play a competitive game, and the Eagles could still have important drives late in this one.
Even though Smith is the Eagles' top receiver, he's still going to be an affordable DFS player this early in his career. So you should be able to count on him for a decent number of points at a lower cost.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
DFS Value: $4,100 on DraftKings; $5,600 on FanDuel
During the Rams' Week 1 win over the Bears, Higbee had five receptions for 68 yards. It was a solid showing, but it wasn't that great for fantasy, especially because he couldn't get into the end zone.
However, it was a performance that provides plenty of optimism for what Higbee could be capable of this season. Even though he didn't have the largest numbers, he was on the field a ton. And in games in which Los Angeles is passing more, that should bode well for Higbee's involvement in the offense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has had success throwing to tight ends throughout his career, and it seems that's likely to still be the case now that he's with the Rams. Higbee is an affordable DFS tight end who should have an even better showing in Week 2 as Los Angeles takes on the Indianapolis Colts.
