Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. NO

2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at ARI

3. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. HOU

4. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at SEA

5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at CAR

6. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. LAR

7. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery vs. CIN

8. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. DET

9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at CHI

10. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris at NYJ

Injury Report

D'Andre Swift (groin) and Jamaal Williams (chest), the Lions' top two running backs, were both limited participants at practice on Friday, and both are questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers. Continue to monitor their status over the weekend, but if either may not play, it should be safer to start somebody on Sunday rather than wait until Monday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) will be out Sunday, meaning Kenyan Drake should get plenty of touches in their game against the Steelers. It's a tough matchup, so only flex Drake if you have to.

Waiver-Wire Option: Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders is still the lead back in the Eagles' offense, but Gainwell is likely to still get plenty of touches, especially because of his role in the passing game. Last week, he had nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. If Philadelphia had needed to throw the ball more, it's possible he would have had more than three targets and two receptions.

At this point, Gainwell is only a flex option in deep points-per-reception leagues. But as he continues to acclimate to the NFL, don't be surprised if he becomes a key receiving option for the Eagles as they look to generate more production out of their backfield.

Gainwell is available in more than 60 percent of all leagues (per FantasyPros), so now is the time to pick him up before there's a rush later on.