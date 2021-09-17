Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Jacobs, NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact for Week 2

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will have to wait at least another week to have Odell Beckham Jr. back in their offensive lineup.

Beckham will be the highest-profile offensive absence from Sunday's Week 2 slate, but the Browns might not need him to beat the Houston Texans.

In fact, the Browns have done well without Beckham on the field since he suffered his torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

Cleveland went 6-3 to close out the regular season in 2020 and it was in a spot to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for all four quarters in Week 1.

Beckham's long-term absence has given us a good look into which Cleveland players will benefit the most from a fantasy perspective.

The same can't be said about Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was declared out on Friday with a toe and ankle injury.

Jacobs missed four games in his first two seasons. His absence will force the Raiders to go deeper into their depth chart than they have in recent years.

Here are the latest updates on Beckham, Jacobs and others ahead of the Week 2 Sunday slate:

Odell Beckham Out For Another Week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday that Beckham would miss the team's home opener against Houston, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

"With Odell, we're just going to make sure that we continue to be smart about it, and listen to him, he knows his body, better than anybody," Stefanski said. "And then we'll make the decision that's right for him and the team."

In Beckham's absence, the Browns called upon Jarvis Landry and rookie wideout Anthony Schwartz to play larger roles in the passing game.

Landry caught all five of his targets for 71 yards, while Schwartz brought in three passes for 69 yards. Tight end David Njoku led the Browns with 76 receiving yards.

Those three players should be the main fantasy targets from the Browns passing game. Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones did not do enough in Week 1 to warrant any type of waiver-wire pickup or daily fantasy value play.

Schwartz is the riskier option than Njoku and Landry because Baker Mayfield utilized his sprinting speed on down-field throws. If Houston takes that away, or Cleveland does not need a big play in the second half with a big lead, Schwartz's impact could drop.

A home matchup with Houston was always going to be favorable for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Hunt may be the slightly better play because he is used more in the passing game.

The Texans gave up 4.8 yards per carry to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Jacksonville rarely ran the ball, but it had some success when it did call on Carlos Hyde or James Robinson.

Houston also let up 11.9 yards per catch. It allowed seven catches to tight ends and five receptions to running backs, both promising signs for Njoku and Hunt.

Until Beckham returns, you can expect Njoku and Hunt to carry more fantasy value. Schwartz is still a risky prospect, but if the targets continue to come his way, he could be a decent flex player. Landry should be treated as a No. 2 wide receiver in fantasy lineups since the Browns run the ball often.

Josh Jacobs Out For Week 2

The Raiders managed to get by with a banged-up Jacobs in the lineup on Monday night, but they will not have him available on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Las Vegas shifted its focus to the passing game, where Derek Carr threw for 435 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jacobs produced 34 yards and two scores on 10 carries. Kenyan Drake had eight touches for 11 rushing yards.

Drake would be the best waiver-wire option to replace Jacobs in most weeks, but he might not be worth the look on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh held the Buffalo Bills to 117 rushing yards in Week 1. Forty-four of those yards came from quarterback Josh Allen. Devin Singletary had 72 yards, but a good chunk of that total occurred on a 25-yard gain.

Drake's fantasy value comes in points-per-reception leagues. He caught five passes for 59 yards versus the Ravens.

If the Raiders revert to a pass-first game plan again, Drake could thrive in that type of role. It is hard to imagine Drake putting up similar totals as Jacobs has during his time in the NFL.

Jacobs is typically a 15-20 carry running back, so the Raiders have not had much time to develop a backup plan behind him.

If you need a fantasy replacement, you could turn to PPR favorite James White, Melvin Gordon or Trey Sermon, all of whom have better Week 2 matchups.