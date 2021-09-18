UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, PredictionsSeptember 18, 2021
Light heavyweight mainstay Anthony Smith will look to stop the ascendance of Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37 from the UFC's APEX Facility.
Smith is no stranger to headlining cards, and he has his exciting style to thank for that. Lionheart has racked up six Performance or Fight of the Night awards throughout his career and always brings the fight.
Spann is a little less familiar with the limelight. The 30-year-old made his UFC debut in late 2018 after a submission win on Dana White's Contender Series earned him a UFC contract. Since then, he's started off 5-1 in the Octagon with some impressive wins over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Devin Clark and, most recently, Misha Cirkunov.
Clark will also be in action as the co-main event is another light heavyweight clash between the 31-year-old and Ion Cutelaba. Both men are looking for wins after coming up short in recent bouts. So while this card doesn't have the highest stakes, it has some fun matchups that should churn out good fights.
Here's a look at the complete offering with the latest odds and a preview of the biggest fights.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Anthony Smith (-170; $170 bet wins $100) vs. Ryan Spann (+150; $100 bet wins $150)
- Ion Cutelaba (-155) vs. Devin Clark (+135)
- Ariane Lipski (-125) vs. Mandy Bohm (+105)
- Arman Tsarukyan (-800) vs. Christos Giagos (+550)
- Joaquin Buckley (-180) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+155)
- Nate Maness (+180) vs. Tony Gravely (-220)
- Mike Rodriguez (-105) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (-115)
- Pannie Kianzad (+105) vs. Raquel Pennington (-125)
- Brandon Jenkins (+240) vs. Rong Zhu (-305)
- Montel Jackson (-650) vs. JP Buys (+460)
- Erin Blanchfield (-380) vs. Sarah Alpar (+290)
- Impa Kasanganay (-125) vs. Carlston Harris (+105)
- Gustavo Lopez (+105) vs. Alatengheili (-125)
- Emily Whitmire (-120) vs. Hannah Goldy (+100)
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m.)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportbook
Smith vs. Spann
The main event is a hard fight to get a read on because of the disparity between the strength of each fighter's schedule.
Anthony Smith has fought all the big names at light heavyweight; from Jon Jones and Shogun Rua to Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustafsson. He's seen them in the cage. He can even claim wins over a few of them, having knocked out Shogun and Rashad Evans and submitted Gustafsson.
But those performances are now years ago, and it's fair to wonder when the 33-year-old is going to slow down.
Spann's wins are fair to wonder about as well. He looked great against Misha Cirkunov, but he has lost four of his last six fights by knockout. He also beat an old and fading Antonio Rogerio Nogueira as well as a seriously slumping Sam Alvey.
He did take a split decision against Alvey, but none of those opponents compare to Smith, who still has enough juice to claim wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his last two fights.
Spann's only loss in the Octagon came against Johnny Walker, whose length at 6'6" and an 82" reach could match Spann's towering dimensions at 6'5" and a 79" reach.
Smith isn't quite as big at 6'4" with a 76" reach, but his veteran Fight IQ and versatility could be enough to neutralize Spann's boxing.
Prediction: Smith via unanimous decision
Cutelaba vs. Clark
Both of the co-main event fighters could well be fighting to stay in the UFC. Neither is bringing much momentum into this fight, and it would be hard to justify keeping the loser on the roster.
Cutelaba has lost three of his last five, with a split draw against Dustin Jacoby in his last fight.
Say what you want about Cutelaba, but he at least loses in spectacular fashion. He's a pressure fighter who is willing to go out there and swing for the fences. Even if it means that he ends up blocking a lot of strikes with his face, he is going for the knockout, and sometimes it works.
He knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the first round and has two more first-round knockouts in the UFC to his name.
Clark is his opposite. He is much more methodical, choosing to slow down the pace and be a little more cautious defensively.
It hasn't brought much better results, though. He's just 4-4 in his last eight fights, with a decision-win over Alonzo Menifield as the only real feather in his cap.
Cutelaba's wrestling is such that he should be able to negate Clark's and give him a chance to land the knockout blow he so often seeks.
Prediction: Cutelaba via second-round TKO
Lipski vs. Bohm
The lead-in to the co-main event features the UFC debut of promising women's flyweight prospect Mandy Bohm. The German has gone 7-0 fighting in her home country with an appearance on Bellator and is now getting a shot to prove her skills in the UFC.
Standing across the cage from her will be a firm test in Ariane Lipski. The Brazilian has taken her lumps in the organization, but there's no questioning her strength of competition. Her losses have come to the likes of Montana De La Rosa, Antonina Shevchenko, Molly McCann and Joanne Calderwood.
Essentially, she's only lost to legitimate UFC competition while claiming wins over Luana Carolina and Isabela de Padua.
The matchup will be interesting while standing. That's definitely Lipski's strength, while Bohm is known for her grappling.
Oftentimes that can be the downfall of grappling-heavy prospects. They simply don't have the skills when an opponent can keep things upright.
However, Lipski's takedown defense isn't stellar at 42 percent. Eventually, Bohm is likely to get her down, and that could spell doom.
Prediction: Bohm via third-round submission
