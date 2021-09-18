UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Light heavyweight mainstay Anthony Smith will look to stop the ascendance of Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37 from the UFC's APEX Facility.

Smith is no stranger to headlining cards, and he has his exciting style to thank for that. Lionheart has racked up six Performance or Fight of the Night awards throughout his career and always brings the fight.

Spann is a little less familiar with the limelight. The 30-year-old made his UFC debut in late 2018 after a submission win on Dana White's Contender Series earned him a UFC contract. Since then, he's started off 5-1 in the Octagon with some impressive wins over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Devin Clark and, most recently, Misha Cirkunov.

Clark will also be in action as the co-main event is another light heavyweight clash between the 31-year-old and Ion Cutelaba. Both men are looking for wins after coming up short in recent bouts. So while this card doesn't have the highest stakes, it has some fun matchups that should churn out good fights.

Here's a look at the complete offering with the latest odds and a preview of the biggest fights.