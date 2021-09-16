Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

0 of 5

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Entering the first week of a new NFL season, it's hard to know which players will outperform or underperform projections. There's no game film to analyze and nothing to base expectations off of besides last season, but that was a long time ago in the football world.

Now, we move on to Week 2 of the 2021 campaign. And we've now got a better understanding of which fringe players we want to keep an eye on and which projected stars could be bust candidates.

Here's some advice for a handful of key start/sit decisions that could help you win your fantasy matchup this week.