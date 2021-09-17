Fantasy Football 2021: Best Trade Targets Entering Week 2

0 of 6

Don Wright/Associated Press

As the buy-low window opens in fantasy football leagues for star players and starters who had underwhelming Week 1 performances, managers should take advantage of early sellers.

You might be able to pry a player with league-winning upside from a desperate manager who overreacts to a season-opening dud. Some of the most notable players should get back on track in upcoming matchups, which will likely close their buy-low windows.

Don't wait for these potential fantasy stars to bounce back. Take a gamble on them while their stock has dropped and strike a deal for good value.

Here, we'll profile five of the best trade targets going into Week 2.