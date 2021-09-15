Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

0 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

It only took one week for some fantasy football plans to be blown up by injuries and lack of production.

As is the case every year, the waiver wire is a popular place after Week 1 for fantasy players to find gems they missed out on in the draft process.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was not on many fantasy radars in the preseason, but then a two-touchdown performance in Week 1 turned him into a potential waiver-wire sleeper at the position.

At wide receiver, the search is on for someone who can replace an injured Jerry Jeudy or benched Brandon Aiyuk.

One of the best pickups could be Jeudy's teammate that is expected to receive more targets from Teddy Bridgewater during the layoff experienced by the Alabama product.