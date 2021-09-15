Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsSeptember 15, 2021
Just like the NFL's 32 teams, fantasy football managers got an early indication of how their squad may look during the 2021 season in Week 1. After weeks of preparation, it was time to see whether players would live up to the projections.
Some players did so in a big way and provided the types of numbers that fantasy managers were counting on. Others did not and may have cost fantasy managers a season-opening win. If you fall in the latter group, it's a long season and there will be plenty of time to get back on track, perhaps even in Week 2.
Here are rankings for every position for Week 2, along with some top matchups to watch.
Quarterbacks
1. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. MIN
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. ATL
3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at BAL
4. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. TEN
5. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. KC
6. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. DAL
7. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. DET
8. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at LAC
9. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at MIA
10. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. SF
Matchup to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. ATL
The Buccaneers are home for a second straight week to open the season, and it should be another opportunity for them to showcase their high-powered offense. And that means Brady is likely going to have plenty of success through the air.
Last year, the Falcons had the worst passing defense in the NFL, and they opened 2021 by allowing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to throw for 264 yards and three touchdowns against them. Philadelphia amassed 434 total yards in its Week 1 win, but it could have potentially had more if Atlanta's offense had kept up.
This week, the Falcons will have trouble stopping all of the Buccaneers' playmakers, so Brady should have no trouble putting up big numbers. He may even match or exceed his four-touchdown performance from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at ARI
3. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. HOU
4. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at SEA
5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at CAR
6. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. LAR
7. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery vs. CIN
8. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. DET
9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at CHI
10. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris at NYJ
Matchup to Watch: Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at CHI
When Mixon is healthy, he has the potential to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. He showed that in Week 1 when he ran for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' overtime victory against the Vikings. And he finished with 33 touches, showing that Cincinnati will be relying heavily on him this season.
The Week 2 matchup between the Bengals and Bears should feature strong running games on both sides, as Montgomery is also off to a strong start this year (108 rushing yards and a touchdown). So it's likely that both backs will be featured a lot and put up more big numbers as a result.
It will be exciting to see what Mixon's numbers look like at the end of 2021, as long as he doesn't get injured. Expect another big performance from him in Chicago.
Wide Receivers
1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at BAL
2. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. MIN
3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. DET
4. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. DAL
5. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. TEN
6. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at MIA
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. ATL
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at ARI
9. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper at LAC
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown vs. ATL
Matchup to Watch: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. DAL
Allen had a tough matchup in Week 1, going up against a Washington defense that was one of the best in the league in 2020. And yet, that did nothing to slow down the Chargers' No. 1 receiver, as he had nine receptions for 100 yards.
Not only that, but Allen was targeted 13 times by Herbert, so it's clear the two are going to be connecting quite frequently this season. They should do so with plenty of success again in Week 2, considering the Chargers are hosting the Cowboys in their home opener.
Dallas has a beatable secondary that has trouble stopping elite playmakers, which is what Allen is. So it's highly likely that Allen will be one of the best fantasy receivers this week.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at BAL
2. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at GB
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at PHI
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at PIT
5. Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas vs. NYG
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. ATL
7. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. KC
8. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant at JAX
9. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee at IND
10. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at TB
Matchup to Watch: Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant at JAX
Fant had a solid start to the season, notching six receptions for 62 yards in the Broncos' Week 1 win over the Giants. But there's the potential for him to put up even bigger numbers in a favorable matchup against the Jaguars, who allowed 37 points and 449 yards against the Texans.
There should be plenty of targets going Fant's way after Denver lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a high ankle sprain. Fant should get into the end zone for the first time in 2021 in Jacksonville, and he may even get close to or exceed the 100-yard mark, as long as he gets enough passes thrown his way.
Defense/Special Teams
1. New England Patriots at NYJ
2. Los Angeles Rams at IND
3. Washington Football Team vs. NYG
4. Denver Broncos at JAX
5. Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
7. Buffalo Bills at MIA
8. New Orleans Saints at CAR
9. Green Bay Packers vs. DET
10. Arizona Cardinals vs. MIN
Matchup to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
In Week 1, the Browns gave up 33 points and 397 yards, but they were also playing the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Texans had 37 points and 449 yards, but they were also playing the Jaguars. So none of those numbers can be trusted heading into Week 2.
This is when we'll get a better idea of what these teams are actually like, and it's likely that Cleveland's defense will shut down Houston's offense. The Browns forced two turnovers last week and have big-time playmaking ability on defense, and their yardage allowed total should drop big time this week.
Kickers
1. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker vs. KC
2. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker at BAL
3. Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater vs. MIN
4. Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay at IND
5. Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass at MIA
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Ryan Succop vs. ATL
7. Seattle Seahawks K Jason Myers vs. TEN
8. Green Bay Packers K Mason Crosby vs. DET
9. Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo at TB
10. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould at PHI
Matchup to Watch: Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater vs. MIN
The Cardinals made a loud statement with a 38-13 road win over the Titans in Week 1. If that's a sign of things to come for Arizona's offense all season, then it should be a solid fantasy year for Prater in his first season with the team.
Although Prater went only 1-for-2 on field goals in Week 1, he made all five of his extra-point attempts. There should be plenty of opportunities for him to kick in Week 2, as the Cardinals are likely to have another big offensive showing against the Vikings in their home opener.