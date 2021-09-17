Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionSeptember 17, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Many fantasy managers put in a waiver claim for San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. If you missed out on him, take a gamble on some sleeper picks who showed potential in the opening week of the season.
49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, which puts Mitchell, who had a breakout Week 1 performance, in line for a bigger workload. You won't find another skill position player with a clear pathway to an expanded role, but several under-the-radar fantasy gems can rack up points with limited touches.
Furthermore, a few players saw enough opportunities in Week 1 to warrant attention in favorable matchups for Week 2.
We'll highlight eight sleepers rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Friday.
QB Teddy Bridgewater at Jacksonville Jaguars (15 Percent Rostered)
Teddy Bridgewater had a solid Week 1 outing against the New York Giants, who fielded a top-10 scoring defense last season. He completed 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Bridgewater lost wideout Jerry Jeudy (high ankle sprain) in the second half, but he spread the ball among his top targets. The Denver Broncos had six pass-catchers with at least three receptions.
Even without Jeudy, Bridgewater should fare well against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, which allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in Week 1. He can lock in on the pass-catcher matched up with rookie second-round cornerback Tyson Campbell, who allowed a 128.1 passer rating while in coverage.
Wideout Courtland Sutton isn't quite himself coming off a torn ACL, but Bridgewater can use Noah Fant, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick to attack a secondary that struggled last week.
RB James White at New York Jets (39 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
The New England Patriots have a deep running back stable that includes Damien Harris, rookie fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. Yet White remains the featured pass-catching option within the group.
In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, White tied wideout Nelson Agholor for second on the club in targets (seven) and tied wideout Jakobi Meyers for a team-leading six receptions.
Midway through the third quarter, Mac Jones connected with White on a deep pass for a 26-yard gain. Clearly, the rookie signal-caller trusts the veteran pass-catching tailback, and their rapport may cause some issues for the New York Jets.
Last week, the Jets couldn't stop Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the passing game. He logged nine receptions for 89 yards. Gang Green lost linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman to injuries. The club signed B.J. Goodson on Tuesday. Rookie sixth-rounder Hamsah Nasirildeen fills the other outside linebacker spot.
The Patriots could exploit a matchup with White against a vulnerable linebacker unit. He's a viable flex option in point-per-reception leagues.
RB Kenneth Gainwell vs. San Francisco 49ers (33 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,000
Kenneth Gainwell may have leapfrogged Boston Scott on the depth chart. In Week 1, the former played 25 offensive snaps compared to zero for the latter.
In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Gainwell scored on an eight-yard run at the end of the third quarter. He finished with nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. The rookie fifth-rounder only caught two passes for six yards, but fellow Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders believes the Memphis product can excel in the passing game.
"That's just easy to him. Like I said, he has the best hands in our RB room, to me, in my opinion," Sanders said to reporters. "That's his thing—two-minute drill. That's it."
On Sunday, Gainwell will face the 49ers, who allowed a combined 16 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown to Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
Gainwell could have a strong outing against a defense that struggled to cover short-to-intermediate passes.
WR Christian Kirk vs. Minnesota Vikings (53 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,000
Despite the addition of wideout A.J. Green, Christian Kirk had a strong season-opening outing against the Tennessee Titans, hauling in all five of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Now past his prime, Green looks like the same inefficient player who recorded a 45.2 percent catch rate with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The 33-year-old converted six targets into two receptions for 25 yards last week.
While rookie second-rounder Rondale Moore had a solid debut with four catches for 68 yards, Kirk has two-plus years of experience with quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kirk could maintain his momentum going against the Minnesota Vikings, who allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts in Week 1. Until Green shows signs of new career life or Moore sees an expanded role, the fourth-year wideout is the second-best option behind DeAndre Hopkins among Cardinals receivers. He's worth a look in a decent matchup.
WR Tim Patrick at Jacksonville Jaguars (21 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
The Denver Broncos have placed Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, which means more targets to go around.
Before Jeudy went down with a high ankle sprain, Tim Patrick scored on a two-yard reception in the second quarter of last week's contest. He hauled in all four of his targets. Going forward, the 6'4", 212-pound receiver could see an increased role as a starter alongside Courtland Sutton.
Patrick has shown he can produce solid numbers in a decent role. Last season, the Utah product caught 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns while on the field for 70 percent of the offensive snaps.
Sutton only caught one pass for 14 yards in his first game back from a torn ACL. With Jeudy sidelined, look for Patrick to become a prominent target against the Jaguars' 21st-ranked pass defense.
Last week, Houston Texans lead wideout Brandin Cooks torched Jacksonville for five catches and 132 yards on seven targets.
WR Sammy Watkins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (19 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,700
Perhaps Sammy Watkins' experience in Greg Roman's offense pays off this season. He had a good showing during the offseason and led the Baltimore Ravens in targets (eight) and receiving yards (96) for Week 1.
Watkins had a highlight 49-yard catch over Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. He also flashed some foot speed when he turned a short reception into a 29-yard gain.
Over the last two years, Watkins has put together impressive outings in season openers only to fade for the remainder of those campaigns. However, he has a game against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, next up on the schedule, which may pump him up for Sunday.
The Chiefs have a middling pass defense that ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. If Watkins leads the Ravens in targets again, he could produce another solid fantasy stat line.
WR Zach Pascal vs. Los Angeles Rams (12 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,400
Among Indianapolis Colts wide receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal played more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
Pascal recorded four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns—one score with the game out of reach. Pittman had a quiet outing, logging three catches for 29 yards. The former saw five targets compared to four for the latter.
Quarterback Carson Wentz connected with Pascal twice in the red zone, which makes him the preferred option over Pittman.
Indianapolis doesn't have a clear-cut lead wide receiver, so Pascal may not draw two-time All-Pro Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey for an entire contest. As a big-bodied receiver (6'2", 214 lbs) who's averaged at least 14.3 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, he could reach pay dirt if the Colts enter the red zone.
TE Jared Cook vs. Dallas Cowboys (35 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,900
Overlooked in fantasy leagues, Jared Cook should list among the top pickups. Alongside offensive coordinator and former quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, he came over from the New Orleans Saints.
Apparently, Cook makes a good fit within Lombardi's system. In Week 1 against the Washington Football Team, he converted eight targets into five receptions for 56 yards.
Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Cook on two chunk plays for 19 and 23 yards in the second half, which shows the tight end's big-play ability.
On Sunday, Cook will face a softer defense when he lines up against the Dallas Cowboys, who allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends in the opening week thanks to Rob Gronkowski's highlight performance (eight catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cook belongs on rosters for Week 2 primarily because of his matchup. Moreover, he seems comfortable in Lombardi's offense.
Fantasy scoring and points allowed are provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and fantasy football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.