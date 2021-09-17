Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Many fantasy managers put in a waiver claim for San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. If you missed out on him, take a gamble on some sleeper picks who showed potential in the opening week of the season.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, which puts Mitchell, who had a breakout Week 1 performance, in line for a bigger workload. You won't find another skill position player with a clear pathway to an expanded role, but several under-the-radar fantasy gems can rack up points with limited touches.

Furthermore, a few players saw enough opportunities in Week 1 to warrant attention in favorable matchups for Week 2.

We'll highlight eight sleepers rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Friday.