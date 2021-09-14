Waiver Wire Week 2: Top Pickups and Drops

0 of 4

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers offense banked on players in Week 1 that were completely off most fantasy football radars.

With Week 2 now in focus, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is the top added player in Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Mitchell broke out in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions and he should receive the bulk of the carries moving forward since Raheem Mostert is out with an injury.

Mitchell's emergence was the biggest fantasy story of Week 1, but he was far from the lone running back that jumped on to the radar.

Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram shined against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his RB1 role. That performance was enough to convince fantasy players that he is a viable option off the waiver wire for Week 2 and beyond.