NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tomas Hertl, Ilya Mikheyev's Futures

The NHL's 32 teams will soon be starting training camp, and before the end of the month, preseason hockey will have arrived. And we're also now less than a month away from the start of the regular season, which starts Oct. 12.

Even though the 2021-22 season is quickly approaching, team rosters are far from set. Some free-agent signings could still occur, and players may still ink new deals. There could also be trades taking place, some of which may even feature some big names.

So the offseason isn't quite over yet, although its days are winding down.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.

Sharks Hoping to Make Things Work with Hertl

Tomas Hertl has one season remaining on his contract with the San Jose Sharks, and there's already been speculation about where he'll be playing in the future. Could he join a new team once the 2021-22 campaign is over? Is it possible he could be traded before the end of it?

At this point, it isn't clear what will happen. However, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet would "love to see the incoming-call log on Sharks GM Doug Wilson's phone." So that would indicate that there are likely quite a few teams with interest in Hertl.

But that doesn't mean the 27-year-old is close to getting dealt in the near future. In fact, it seems to be the opposite.

"Word is [Wilson has] told other teams that it is San Jose’s desire to make this work, and that message will be delivered once Hertl arrives," Friedman wrote.

According to Friedman, Hertl told Czech-based iDNES.cz that he wasn't sure if the Sharks wanted to bring him back beyond the upcoming season, or whether he'd want to return to the team. But he made it clear that he'd start the 2021-22 campaign with the team and "see how it turns out."

Hertl was taken by San Jose with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. Since then, he's played 503 games over eight seasons with the team, tallying 151 goals and 172 assists. He had 19 goals and 24 assists in 50 games last season.

Despite the potential for the Czech to leave the Sharks down the line, it appears likely he'll be with them in the 2021-22 season, at least early on. But it could be interesting to see how this situation develops, especially if San Jose struggles again after missing the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Mikheyev Asked to be Traded Following Last Season

Only 93 games into his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ilya Mikheyev was ready for a fresh start. Friedman reported that the forward asked to be traded following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, which meant he could have been joining a new organization for the first time.

However, don't count on the 26-year-old actually leaving Toronto anytime in the near future.

"What is important to the story is that the Maple Leafs made it clear they do not want to accommodate this request," Friedman wrote. "With Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton gone from the left wing, the organization told Mikheyev it considers him a key part of their team and are counting on him to have a big year."

It makes sense why Toronto wants to keep Mikheyev around. Last season, he provided solid play on the attack, recording seven goals and 10 assists in 54 games while also posting a plus-minus rating of plus-five. So the Leafs are a productive team when he's on the ice.

But the Russian averaged only 14 minutes and 13 seconds of ice time per game. And according to Friedman, it was his role and playing time that led to him wanting to be dealt.

Mikheyev has only one season remaining on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. That means even if he doesn't get traded—which appears unlikely to happen at this point—his time in Toronto could be limited.