WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 13

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Monday morning, Big E posted a tweet stating his intentions to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE champion. Needless to say, this sent the internet into a spiral of speculation and hope.

The official WWE.com preview hyped the WWE title match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton for Raw. Did Big E spoil the fun for both men by winning the title?

We also saw Damien Priest issue an open challenge for the U.S. title that was answered by Jeff Hardy, Shayna Baszler faced Charlotte in a non-title bout, The New Day teamed up with Mustafa Ali and Mansoor to battle Omos, AJ Styles, Mace and TBar, and Rhea Ripley took on Natalya.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.