Panic Meter for NFL Teams That Lost in Week 1 Blowouts

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

After nearly seven months without NFL games that have any significance in the win-loss column, we often overreact to Week 1 outcomes.

During the offseason, front-office executives and coaches make roster moves to set up the franchise for short- or long-term success. Some teams focus on veteran acquisitions for an immediate playoff push while other clubs tear down the foundation left over from the previous regime in a rebuild.

Either way, fans are eager to see progress and the fruits of offseason player development.

However, when a team falls flat in a season opener, you can feel a fanbase's optimism quickly turn into skepticism. While some clubs can flush a Week 1 stinker down the toilet, other squads have deeper issues that can derail a season.

Let's take a look at seven teams that lost by double-digit margins. We'll use a panic meter that ranges from 1-10 with low numbers that signal minimal concerns to higher numbers for full-scale alarm mode.