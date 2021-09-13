Waiver Wire Week 2: Elijah Mitchell, Jameis Winston Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 4

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is (almost) in the rear view. The opening slate brought a few surprises to the fantasy football world, along with a heavy dose of disappointment.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for example, had just 26 rushing yards and one reception in his return from last year's ACL tear. Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers threw for only 133 yards with two interceptions.

While it's far too early to pull the plug on early fantasy draft picks, it's never too soon to scour the waiver wire for upside. Here, we'll examine three waiver-wire targets to know heading into Week 2.