Waiver Wire Week 2: Elijah Mitchell, Jameis Winston Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 2: Elijah Mitchell, Jameis Winston Highlight Pickups to KnowSeptember 13, 2021
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is (almost) in the rear view. The opening slate brought a few surprises to the fantasy football world, along with a heavy dose of disappointment.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for example, had just 26 rushing yards and one reception in his return from last year's ACL tear. Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers threw for only 133 yards with two interceptions.
While it's far too early to pull the plug on early fantasy draft picks, it's never too soon to scour the waiver wire for upside. Here, we'll examine three waiver-wire targets to know heading into Week 2.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
If you're in need of running-back help, San Francisco 49ers ball-carrier Elijah Mitchell should be at the top of your wish list.
Rostered in only eight percent of Yahoo leagues and one percent of ESPN leagues, Mitchell should be readily available. He's also looking like a back on which the 49ers are willing to lean.
"That's kind of what we expected him to do," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Kirk Larrabee of 49ers Webzone. "But it's always tough in your first game and stuff. He went in there and didn't hesitate and ran the ball well."
Mitchell carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, as fellow rookie Trey Sermon landed on the inactive list. With starting back Raheem Mostert suffering a knee injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Mitchell could remain San Francisco's leading ball-carrier for the foreseeable future.
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
While Rodgers struggled against the New Orleans Saints defense, New Orleans got plenty out of its new starting quarterback. Jameis Winston, tasked with replacing the retired Drew Brees, showed that the Saints made a wise quarterback decision on Sunday.
Winston only threw for 148 yards, but he also tossed five touchdown passes. Winston isn't satisfied with his performance either.
"Coach says all the time that we're in a race to get better," Winston said, via the team's official website.
Managers should expect a focused and relatively reliable Winston moving forward—even if he doesn't regularly put up touchdown numbers he did on Sunday. He's a great waiver-wire target who is only rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues and 26 percent of ESPN leagues.
Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots
Managers looking for a receiver addition must target New England Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor. The Patriots' top free-agent receiver add showed on Sunday that he is also New England's new No. 1 receiving option.
Agholor finished with 72 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
With a traditional pocket passer in Mac Jones under center, Agholor should be a reliable WR3 or flex option in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues moving forward. Rostered in just 33 percent of Yahoo leagues and 30 percent of ESPN leagues, Agholor may also be available.
Scoop up Agholor now and play him in a favorable matchup against the New York Jets in Week 2.
*Roster information via FantasyPros.
