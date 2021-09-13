3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots kicked off the Mac Jones era in disappointing fashion Sunday. While the rookie out of Alabama held his own for the most part, the Patriots still lost to the rival Miami Dolphins 17-16.

This was not the way that New England, which went on a massive spending spree in free agency, envisioned starting the season.

However, there are positives to be taken from the Patriots' season-opening defeat. Here's what we learned about New England on Sunday.