Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results

2 of 3

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Jacksonville has a lot to work on between now and its Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Lawrence looked fine in the pocket, but he was not given enough time to work with there on most drives.

First-year head coach Urban Meyer put most of the offensive pressure on the rookie quarterback, who attempted 51 passes in his NFL debut.

Meyer provided little support for the No. 1 overall pick in the play-calling department. The Jaguars attempted 16 rushes. James Robinson, who was last season's breakout star, received just five carries. Carlos Hyde carried the ball on nine occasions, while Lawrence and Laviska Shenault Jr. each had a single carry.

Defensively, the rushing attack was an issue as well. Houston ran for 160 yards as part of its 37-point onslaught. Twenty-seven of those points came in the first 30 minutes.

The good news for the Jaguars is they have three home games in the next four before heading to London to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

The bad news is the team's next two opponents, the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, were two of the biggest surprises in Week 1.

If Jacksonville does not fix its play-calling situation and fails to tighten up its defense, Meyer and Lawrence could be leading one of the worst squads in the league.