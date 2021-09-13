Fantasy Football Week 2: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season isn't quite over. The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the opening slate of games with a Monday night matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But unless you or your opponent have players from either team, your first fantasy football matchup of the season is in the books. Depending on how well you performed, that may be the case even if you're waiting on one or two players to take the field Monday.

If you are in position to win your first fantasy matchup, congrats—every victory matters along the way. But if you're going to be 0-1, it's important to remember that it's a long season and that you will have plenty of opportunities to add to your roster via the waiver wire.

Here's a look at some early rankings for Week 2, along with top waiver-wire targets.