    US Open Tennis 2021: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2021

    Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Daniil Medvedev won the fist major championship of his career in stunning fashion, defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2021 US Open final on Sunday. The upset victory denied Djokovic a chance at winning the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's singles tennis since 1969.

    Here's a look at winning moment, which came on the third championship point, via ESPN: 

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    As he confirmed in his #USOpen speech, Medvedev's celebration was "L2 + Left," a.k.a. the code for the FIFA brick fall goal celebration. https://t.co/A5ttYOY2jx

    Medvedev was about as close as a world No. 2 can come to being an afterthought ahead of this match. The focus was on Djokovic and what he was looking to achieve. The 34-year-old Serbian had a chance to join Don Budge and Rod Laver as the only men's players to win all four Grand Slam titles in a single year. A win also would've given him 21 majors on his career, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most all-time.

    Medvedev refused to be a footnote to history. The 25-year-old Russian was composed from start to finish, breaking Djokovic in the very first game and making the tough shots when he had to. Djokovic could never quite put it together. He had 38 unforced errors against 27 winners, and routinely sent his shots crashing into the net.

    Laver, Juan Martin Del Potro and Andy Roddick congratulated Medvedev on the win:

    ESPN @espn

    What. A. Performance. 👏 Daniil Medvedev wins the #USOpen after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets 🏆 https://t.co/LKuKwX4G6B

    Juan M. del Potro @delpotrojuan

    Congratulations @daniilmedwed, well deserved! No words can describe how it feels to win your first @usopen, but I bet you're the happiest man alive right now! https://t.co/akmLx9DZYB

    andyroddick @andyroddick

    Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the win today. We still need to acknowledge how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 yesrs) Was fun to watch. Congrats to both!!

     

    Mevedev shared that the win came on his wedding annivesary, per the US Open:

    Rod Laver @rodlaver

    Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀

    Djokovic thanked the crowd for their support during the match:

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Daniil Medvedev just won the #USOpen on his wedding anniversary. Good thing, because he didn't have a present ready 😂 https://t.co/eUXVYEyzup

    It wouldn't have been at all surprising to see Medvedev give Djokovic a tough time in the final, as he came into the match having won three of his last five matches against him, per ATP Tour.com. But winning in straight sets? That came as a shock to some, like ESPN's D'arcy Maine:

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    "I love you guys." All the feels from @DjokerNole to the fans in New York. https://t.co/PnEHevMVKk

    Even when Djokovic dropped the first set, it hardly seemed like a reason to panic, as noted by ATP Tour:

    D'Arcy Maine @darcymaine_espn

    Dannil Medvedev has done the unthinkable. Stops Novak Djokovic’s historic quest in straight sets (!!!) and wins his first major title at the #USOpen Unreal. Unreal. Unreal. https://t.co/e3teh9NJK8

    Djokovic had indeed lost the first set to his last four opponents in the run to the US Open final, and had similar early struggles in the French Open and Wimbledon finals. A steely-eyed return to form seemed likely, but Djokovic was never quite able to get out of his own way.

    With Medvedev hitting the ball sharply and avoiding costly mistakes, Djokovic's frustrations with his own play boiled over in the second set, as he smashed his racket down 2-1. Here's a look via the Sporting News:

    ATP Tour @atptour

    For the fifth straight match, Djokovic drops the opening set. We’ve seen how this played out before… #USOpen https://t.co/LOHfnn6UCT

    The outpouring of emotions didn't do him any good, as Medvedev kept his cool and took care of business. He won 15 of 15 points when his first serve was successful in the second set. After breaking Djokovic early, he left no room for the Serbian to counter. 

    The New York Times' Ben Rothenberg felt Medvedev was simply a cut above a surprisingly shaky Djokovic:

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    Novak Djokovic smashes his tennis racket in frustration at the #USOpen 😳 https://t.co/URHaQZKqY6

    In the third set, Medvedev was up 5-2 and serving for the first championship point. After a long wait, Medvedev double faulted, giving Djokovic some brief daylight. Djokovic won the next two points, but it merely delayed the final outcome. After double faulting on his second championship point, Medvedev finally held on at his third shot at victory, collapsing on the court in what turned out to be a nod to a video-game celebration, per Rothenberg:

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    I think this is more about Medvedev being good than Djokovic being bad? But Djokovic has been bad these last few games, for sure. #USOpen

    The win from Medvedev is a rare breakthrough in an era that has been dominated by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. The latter two missed the US Open entirely, and their age and diminishing fitness levels may finally open up more opportunities for young talent like Medvedev to shine on the sport's biggest stages. But it's far from a given for the next generation, as Djokovic, Federer and Nadal will all be hunting for major No. 21 in the new year.

    All match stats courtesy of USOpen.org.

