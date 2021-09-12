Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

0 of 5

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2.

Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.

On Sunday evenings, following 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. contests, we'll look ahead at potential short- and long-term fantasy breakouts available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.

In a look at Week 2, one running back will emerge as a must-have pickup and another tailback put himself back on the fantasy radar. Because of soft matchups and solid workloads, two wide receivers rostered in less than 34 percent of Yahoo leagues could put up big numbers.