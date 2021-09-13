Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

1 of 6

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Fans didn't need to actually see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field in Week 1 to think this, right?

Tampa Bay worked some magic in the front office this offseason to retain last year's championship core. Brady is back. So are Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett—you get the point.

But the on-field performance in Week 1 only confirmed the thought. Brady casually tossed four touchdown passes in the Thursday opener, besting the Dallas Cowboys 31-29. Gronk, Godwin and Brown each caught at least one TD pass, with the prime-looking Brown leading the team in receiving with 121 yards on a 24.2 yards-per-catch average.

Granted, the defense did cough up nearly 30 points, something it only did three times last year. But Dallas isn't the typical offense the Buccaneers will face. Dak Prescott is elite, and the skill positions around him are stacked. Odds are these two will see each other again in the playoffs.

Brady looking like he's playing some of the best ball of his career at the age of 44 while surrounded by this crop of talent is a bad sign for the rest of the league. A would-be contender like Dallas was a hurdle, and the Buccaneers cleared it. Meanwhile, a legitimate threat like Green Bay got blown out on opening weekend, while Kansas City and Buffalo looked vulnerable, too.