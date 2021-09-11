Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Season-Opening Position-by-Position Review

0 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The trek to a 2021 fantasy football title begins now.

No matter if your league plays for bragging rights or jelly beans, it's playing for real now with Week 1 rolling through the weekend.

That's why you're here, right? Given the season-long stakes attached to all of your weekly roster decisions, let's get your lineups in the best possible shape by laying out our Week 1 rankings and an off-the-grid sleeper at the three marquee positions.