Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have had horrific injury luck in the lead-up to their 2021 season opener. And if you're a fantasy football manager who was relying on one of their top running backs this year, well, their misfortune has negatively impacted you as well.

Over the past two weeks, three Ravens RBs have suffered season-ending injuries: J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL), Gus Edwards (torn ACL) and Justice Hill (torn Achilles). So Baltimore's running game is going to look much different than initially expected.

However, with injuries come opportunities for others. Somebody has to get touches out of the backfield for the Ravens, and that creates new players who should be on the fantasy radar.

With Week 1 of the season kicking into high gear Sunday, here's a look at the latest flex rankings, followed by several players who should be considered for lineups because of recent injury news.