Dear Abbey: B/R Community Picks Team USA Roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey. I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey.

Get out the American flags because this edition of the community mailbag is all about the Olympics. The NHL will be returning to the competition in Beijing after sitting out the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Showcasing hockey's top talent in the most high-profile global sports event is the best decision for all involved. Despite commissioner Gary Bettman always appearing cool on the matter, allowing players to compete for their countries will keep the labor peace that has developed since the most recent lockout ended in January 2013.

It's also great marketing for the sport. No offense to the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but the tournament that was billed as an alternative lacked the intrigue and excitement of the Olympics. Putting the best players in the world on the ice in front of a global audience will help draw new fans to the sport.

It's good for the game and good for the league.

There are still some concerns regarding the pandemic. COVID-19 insurance is not part of the agreement, but IIHF President Rene Fasel told Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow of the Associated Press that the federation has set up a $5 million fund for any players who lose salary because of the disease.

Each country will field a team of 22 skaters (14 forwards, eight defensemen) and three goalies. We asked the B/R community to predict Team USA's roster. As usual, there was some good debate. However, there weren't many surprising picks.

Here are the players the B/R community want to represent the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics.