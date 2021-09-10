Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

0 of 4

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season got underway Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and with it, another fantasy football season began as well. If you had players such as Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski or Amari Cooper in your lineup, then you're already off to a great start.

If you put players such as Mike Evans or Ezekiel Elliott in your lineup, then you've likely got some catching up to do. Fortunately, there are plenty more games ahead on the Week 1 slate and ample opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

There will be 14 games Sunday, followed by a Monday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. So with a couple more days before football picks up again, there's time to ponder lineup decisions for your fantasy team.

Here are some rankings for the rest of Week 1, followed by a breakdown of several players who should capitalize on strong matchups to open the season.