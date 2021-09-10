Daily Fantasy Football Week 1: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

1 of 3

Roster Cost: $8,400 on FanDuel; $7,600 on DraftKings

Those planning to bargain shop at quarterback can look elsewhere. Among quarterbacks, only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will set you back more than Kyler Murray in Week 1.

If you're ready to splurge, though, this might be the major move to make.

Murray was all-caps AWESOME last season. Only Josh Allen scored more fantasy points on the season, per FantasyPros. Murray can pass his way to a monster week, rush to the same or do a lot of both for an enormous fantasy score.

Now that he's had a full offseason with DeAndre Hopkins, those two should be even more dynamic together. Murray also has new weapons at receiver and running back, plus a beefed-up offensive line, so he might be worth the cost in all but the toughest matchups this season. The Titans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, having allowed the fifth-most yards and ninth-most points last season.