Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars in Opening Games

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

After weeks of preparation and anticipation, it's finally here: the 2021 NFL season. The first kickoff of the year is set for Thursday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys face off at Raymond James Stadium.

You'll need to decide which players from the Bucs and Cowboys to play in fantasy lineups before then. But as for the rest of your team, there will still be a few more days to make roster decisions.

If you have Tampa Bay or Dallas players, you'll likely want them in because this could be a high-scoring matchup with talented playmakers on both sides. However, not every choice will be that easy in Week 1.

With at least three more days before most of the NFL kicks off, here's some start/sit advice for several key players heading into the opening week of the season.