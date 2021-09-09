    Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

      The start of the 2021 NFL season is mere hours away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will kick off the season on Thursday night, and the 18-week extravaganza will be underway.

      This means it's time to pivot from fantasy draft season to the real thing. Roster management, lineup optimization and waiver-wire scouting should be the focus from here on out. Trades, of course, will be a big part of the equation.

      While it may be a bit early to be swinging trades, injuries can make deals desirable even before Week 1. Did you draft early and wind up with both J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers on your roster? You may want to trade for an alternative.

      The trouble with trading early in the season is that it can be hard to gauge a player's value before he has provided a significant sample size. Well, we're here to help simplify the process with an early trade-value chart. Much like real-world trade-value charts, we'll be assigning point values to players based on factors like proven production, projected role, supporting cast and player health.

      We'll focus specifically at flex options here—running backs, receivers and tight ends—and base choices on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    The Do Not Trade List

      Derick Hingle/Associated Press

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

        

      OK, so no player should truly be off limits when it comes to fantasy trades. If, for example, someone offers a pair of top-tier players worth 23 total points, moving Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook would make sense.

      However, these three should never be traded one-for-one or for anything less than two elite starters. One top-tier player and a mid-level flex option? Don't do it.

      McCaffrey, Kamara and Cook carry PPR floors so high that they are Popeil players—as in, set it and forget it. All three are going to see significant weekly workloads—even McCaffrey, who is coming off an injury-plagued season consisting of three games.

      "The reality that the Panthers gave him an absurd 97 percent snap rate in Week 1 last year and allowed Mike Davis to walk in free agency paints the picture of McCaffrey continuing to get all the touches he can handle in 2021," Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus wrote.

      These three will only come out of starting lineups for injury or the bye week.

    Top Tier

      Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

      12 Points

      4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

          

      11 Points

      7. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

          

      10 Points

      10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      13. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      14. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      15. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      16. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

          

      The top tier is where many league-winners are found. Though they may not possess the fantasy floor of the "elite three," players like Davante Adams and Derrick Henry have the potential to out-perform them over the course of the season.

      These are players who can be traded but only in specific circumstances. If, for example, you have your best three wide receivers land on injured reserve, dealing a player like Saquon Barkley may become a necessity.

      The trick with dealing 12-, 11- and 10-point players is to seek an unbalanced deal. Trading a 12-point player for an eight-point player and a four-point player is not proper value. That four-point option may never see play, so you're essentially only hurting your starting value. Similarly, you don't want to trade an 11-point player for three four-point players.

      Trading a 12-point player for a 9-point player and a 6-point player is more fair, even if the math isn't equal. You're losing top-end value but still getting two starting-caliber options out of the deal.

    Second Tier

      Ron Schwane/Associated Press

      9 Points

      17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      18. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      19. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      21. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      22. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      23. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

         

      8 Points

      24. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      28. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas  Cowboys

      29. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      30. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

         

      Second-tier players will generally form the backbone of your fantasy squad. These are the second- and third-round options who will rarely come out of the starting lineup but who probably won't challenge to be positional fantasy leaders.

      Nick Chubb, for example, may challenge for the league rushing title in 2021. However, he doesn't possess the PPR upside (only 16 receptions last season) to be the top fantasy back—unless, of course, he rushes for over 2,000 yards as Henry did last season. With Kareem Hunt also in the backfield, that's unlikely.

      Still, Chubb can be your RB1 and should be valued as such. Nine- and even eight-point players should be viewed similarly.

    Third Tier

      Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

      7 Points

      31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      33. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      34. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      35. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      36. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      37. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      38. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      39. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      40. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      41. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

      42. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      43. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

          

      6 Points

      44. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      45. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      46. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      47. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      48. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

      50. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

          

      The third tier is where managers will find RB2s and WR2s and where the bulk of trade chips will come from. A sleeper could easily wind up out-producing, say, Miles Sanders or Tee Higgins early in the season—leaving a quality player available for the trade block.

      This is also where you should start pulling the trigger on trades of equal point value. Dealing Adam Thielen (seven points) for Tyler Boyd (four points) and Jarvis Landry (three) is perfectly acceptable.

    Middle Tier

      John Bazemore/Associated Press

      5 Points

      51. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      52. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      53. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

      54. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Ras

      55. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      56. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      57. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

      58. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

      59. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      60. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

      61. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

            

      4 Points

      62. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

      63. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      64. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      65. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

      66. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      67. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      68. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      69. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

      70. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      71. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

          

      Five- and four-point players will make up the bulk of your trade fodder. We're now nearing the bottom end of positional starters, and there are no must-starts among this group. On some rosters, these players will be flex starters and streamers. On others, they'll rarely make it off the bench.

    Lower Tier

      Ryan M. Kelly/Associated Press

      3 Points

      72. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

      73. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

      74. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      75. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

      76. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      77. Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      78. Will Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins

      79. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      80. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      81. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

      82. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      83. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      84. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

      85. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

      86. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

           

      2 Points

      87. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team

      88. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      89. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      90. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      91. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

      92. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      93. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

      94. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      95. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      96. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      97. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

      98. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

      99. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      100. Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints

           

      Lower-tier players are strictly flex options and depth. They can still help you win a championship—good flex players often will—but they should never be the focal points of trades.

      The exception is at tight end, where players like Logan Thomas and Dallas Goedert can be quality position starters. It's important to weigh the tight end position a little differently, though, when it comes to flex value.

      Thomas is valuable because you can't stick a running back into the TE slot of your starting lineup. If you're set at TE and are considering Thomas as a flex option—where you can stick a running back—his value drops to the lower tier.

      Players outside of the top 100 should be viewed as throw-ins when it comes to trade value. They're not likely to make your starting lineup, even as flex options. Managers should be able to find comparable value on the waiver wire.

