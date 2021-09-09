Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

0 of 6

The start of the 2021 NFL season is mere hours away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will kick off the season on Thursday night, and the 18-week extravaganza will be underway.

This means it's time to pivot from fantasy draft season to the real thing. Roster management, lineup optimization and waiver-wire scouting should be the focus from here on out. Trades, of course, will be a big part of the equation.

While it may be a bit early to be swinging trades, injuries can make deals desirable even before Week 1. Did you draft early and wind up with both J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers on your roster? You may want to trade for an alternative.

The trouble with trading early in the season is that it can be hard to gauge a player's value before he has provided a significant sample size. Well, we're here to help simplify the process with an early trade-value chart. Much like real-world trade-value charts, we'll be assigning point values to players based on factors like proven production, projected role, supporting cast and player health.

We'll focus specifically at flex options here—running backs, receivers and tight ends—and base choices on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.