Fantasy Football Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

As you may have noticed, we haven't had any quarterback quandaries yet. Most fantasy managers know who they will be starting under center in Week 1.

But there are still a few managers with decisions to make at the position, so we'll kick off the Week 1 edition of Rapid Fire there.

Have more Week 1 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a few hours there each Friday and Saturday to help readers set their lineups.

Cousins or Fitzpatrick? -- @jangobango

Neither Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value $6,300] or Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team [DraftKings DFS Value $5,500] are fantasy options that inspire cartwheels. But Cousins has quietly been a low-end QB1 in two of the last three years, and he faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 1 that isn't exactly imposing.

Joe Burrow or Ryan Tannehill? -- @seriousfan120

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value $5,700] got some buzz as a breakout candidate in fantasy circles this summer, while Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value $6,500] is once again the Rodney Dangerfield of fantasy quarterbacks. But Tannehill gets an Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 1 that has all kinds of problems at cornerback. His first game with Julio Jones should be a good one.

Saquon, Hunt, Edmonds…2 spots? -- @vincewetmore

With Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value $7,800] still working his way back from an ACL tear, workload is a genuine concern. But his rehab continues to progress well, and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value $5,500] and Arizona's Chase Edmonds [DraftKings DFS Value $4,600] have similar worries about how many touches they'll get. Barkley's upside earns him one spot, while the other goes to the back (Edmonds) facing a Titans defense that allowed the seventh-most PPR points to running backs in 2020.

Saquon, Tee Higgins or DeVonta Smith? -- @KevDawg248

Knowing the scoring here would make a big difference. If this is a standard scoring league, Barkley is the play. He'll garner as many touches as the two receivers put together even if his workload is somewhat scaled back. However, the balance shifts in PPR formats. Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value $4,700] is a more known and proven commodity than DeVonta Smith [DraftKings DFS Value $4,500], and he gets a Vikings defense that surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers in 2020.

D'Andre Swift or Deebo Samuel? .5 PPR. -- @alex_rowland

D'Andre Swift [DraftKings DFS Value $6,900] and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel [DraftKings DFS Value $5,900] have polar opposite outlooks in Week 1. Swift is a banged-up running back who could cede touches to Jamaal Williams, and he has a rotten matchup with the Niners. Samuel could see a bump in target share with Brandon Aiyuk nursing a hamstring injury, and he's facing a Lions defense that gave up the second-most PPR points to wide receivers last season. Roll with Samuel.

DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown or Ruggs III? -- @BHWM

After spending most of this article steering people away from DeVonta Smith, it's only fair to give the kid a moment in the sun. Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value $4,000] and Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value $5,100] are a pair of wildly inconsistent downfield threats who have yet to live up to their potential. With a plus matchup against a bad Falcons defense, Smith is an easy "yes" here.

Trade Tyreek Hill for Saquon Barkley and Keenan Allen? -- @rayanmughal01

Apparently, it's Saquon Barkley week. Whether trading Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill [DraftKings DFS Value $8,200] for Barkley and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen [DraftKings DFS Value $6,900] makes sense depends largely on your tolerance for risk and need for help at running back. Barkley is an admittedly risky add, but he could provide a massive boost in the backfield if healthy. The drop-off from Hill to Allen also isn't that steep, as both were top-10 receivers last season. It's worth doing this deal if you need RB help.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.