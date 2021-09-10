6 Players We Can't Wait to See in the 2021 NFL Season

6 Players We Can't Wait to See in the 2021 NFL SeasonSeptember 10, 2021
It's hard for individuals to transcend the hype of an impending NFL season.
The draft and ensuing summer months, after all, are a wellspring of optimism for 32 fanbases. Free-agent moves, draft selections and buzz from training camp swells in what has become a 24/7, 365 league.
But the players who rise above all the noise as must-see attractions across all fanbases? They are massive names in new places (such as Tom Brady last year), marquee draft picks and even players coming back from injuries.
Here's a look at the six players we can't wait to see at the season's opening snap.
Honorable Mentions
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Last year's No. 1 pick made it into 10 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He flashed the major expected upside and has a loaded cast of weapons around him, headed up by fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams: After more than a decade in Detroit, Stafford links up with Sean McVay to direct what should be a high-flying attack for a contender.
Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans: Speaking of familiar faces in new places, Jones joins up with the underrated Ryan Tannehill to serve as the No. 1 passing option on a Super Bowl contender.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: After recording more than 2,000 total yards as a weapon in 2019, McCaffrey made it into just three games last year. He could be back in the MVP conversation quickly.
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: One of the league's best runners again returns from injury, this time after missing 14 games last year.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
As a prospect who flirted with the "generational" tag and might have given Joe Burrow a run for the No. 1 pick a year ago, Trevor Lawrence is impossible to ignore.
It doesn't hurt that Burrow and Justin Herbert lit up the league as rookies in 2020.
Lawrence, the unquestioned No. 1 pick who threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions at Clemson, went 11-of-12 for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Jacksonville Jaguars' final exhibition.
Weapons DJ Chark, Marvin Jones Jr. and running back James Robinson flank Lawrence in what could be an explosive attack. But the Urban Meyer storyline also looms, as the first-year pro coach draws intrigue on many levels, including whether he can make the NFL transition.
Lawrence and the Jags open the season against AFC South foe Houston on Sunday.
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
Zach Wilson isn't far behind Lawrence in the intrigue department.
The second pick in this year's draft joins the New York Jets as an accomplished collegiate passer, having thrown 56 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions over three seasons at BYU. Still, he comes with questions regarding how his game will translate and whether he can hold up to consistent hits after several college injuries.
But Wilson has looked the part after a so-so start to training camp, finishing his preseason 9-of-11 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' second exhibition game.
He has more question marks than Lawrence, but what helps Wilson's allure is a strong-looking offensive line and big investments by the front office, such as new No. 1 wideout Corey Davis.
With Trey Lance limited to a rotational role in San Francisco, Justin Fields holding a clipboard in Chicago and New England's Mac Jones having an uninteresting supporting cast, Wilson lands right behind Lawrence in terms of rookie passers we can't wait to see.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The highest-drafted tight end ever in what could be an explosive passing attack? Yes, please.
Kyle Pitts only got one target in his preseason finale, but there's a reason the Atlanta Falcons drafted him fourth. A superb all-around prospect and mismatch creator, he scored 12 times over eight games at Florida last year, and the Falcons have big plans for him.
Offensive guru and new head coach Arthur Smith will use Pitts all over various formations to find exploitable matchups, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported. And Pitts will get to do so in an offense that traded No. 1 target Julio Jones this offseason.
While some of the rookie's production might be lower than expected thanks to the presence of receiver Calvin Ridley and fellow tight end Hayden Hurst, Pitts and a pass-happy attack led by quarterback Matt Ryan are must-see material in Week 1 against the Eagles.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa's progression fell behind those of 2020 draftmates Burrow and Herbert last year.
He was coming off a hip injury, wasn't the guaranteed starter and got yanked from games during key moments late in the season for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
But 2021? It's Tua's show. This was his first relatively normal pro offseason and first preseason, which saw him post a 24-of-34 line with 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception over two games. The passing attack focused on opening things up downfield in camp and added No. 6 pick Jaylen Waddle to an offense already boasting receiver DeVante Parker and a host of strong running backs, including Myles Gaskin.
The Dolphins also came up in trade speculation regarding Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
That only emphasized what was already a now-or-never feel for Tua, a prospect who might have contended for the No. 1 draft slot in most years had he been healthy.
Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa's also on the comeback trail. The No. 2 pick in 2019 erupted onto the scene with nine sacks and 45 pressures while playing 76 percent of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive snaps, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
What should have been a catapult of a sophomore season into the elite stratosphere was cut short by a torn ACL. Bosa appeared in just two games, recording six tackles and no sacks.
But the 23-year-old's comeback bid is on track for a Week 1 return against the Lions. He's the foundational piece in a strong front seven, and provided there aren't any hiccups, his third season should see him among the league leaders in sacks.
Bud Dupree, Edge, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans made Bud Dupree the second-richest free-agent in total dollars this offseason and likely expect production to match.
Yet Dupree tore his ACL late last season while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans removed him from the PUP list in early August, and later in the month he told reporters he's ready to go for Week 1 when cleared.
Whether he's all the way back and can be a centerpiece of a defense in new surroundings makes the 28-year-old the focal point of the 2021 free-agent class.
Dupree posted 39.5 sacks over six seasons in Pittsburgh, including eight or more in each of his past two. He's slated to serve as a foundational piece of a unit that posted a third-worst 19 sacks a year ago.
However, he'll have to shake the stigma that some of his production in Pittsburgh was a result of playing alongside T.J. Watt.
Stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.