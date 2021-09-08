Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

2 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

No one knows what the New York Jets offense will look like in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

There are rookies strewn across the depth chart, including quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Corey Davis is listed as the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver, but he may not deliver every week if opposing defenses center their game plans around him.

If that happens, Moore has the chance to break out in a few contests, including the Week 1 visit to Bank of America Stadium, where he could be matched up with fellow rookie Jaycee Horn.

Moore did not play in preseason, but he impressed throughout the Jets training camp, as The Athletic's Connor Hughes noted:

"Training camp just wasn’t as exciting once Moore got injured on Aug. 12. Moore always had one or two plays a day where he took your breath away. He’d get deep for a long touchdown grab, or maybe he’d break away from the defense on a short one. He made diving catches and sliding ones. Even the ordained 5-yard curls and outs looked cool when you saw how Moore used his strong hands to reach out, snatch the ball from the air, then pull it in," Hughes wrote.

Moore has returned to practice, so he could be a decent add if you need a wide receiver in case an injury popped up after your fantasy draft.

Moore's explosiveness could be vital to New York's offense to build around Davis. If Moore develops a strong chemistry with Wilson, he could be one of the best waiver-wire pickups early in the season.