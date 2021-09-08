Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be AvailableSeptember 8, 2021
The NFL preseason handed us a good look at which players may take on increased roles compared to 2020 and which rookies will be important to their respective offenses.
The biggest development of preseason saw Marquez Callaway move from an off-the-radar waiver-wire pickup to a solid late-round draft pick.
If you missed out on the New Orleans Saints wide out, there are a handful of other young players that are worth looking at ahead of Week 1.
Rookie wide receivers Rondale Moore and Elijah Moore are two of the top breakout candidates for the opening weekend, while Laviska Shenault could take a step up in production in the Jacksonville offense with Trevor Lawrence at the helm.
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most popular teams to pick fantasy wide receivers from.
Kyler Murray has De'Andre Hopkins and A.J. Green as his top two targets and Christian Kirk can be utilized as a deep-play threat.
Rondale Moore could add another dimension to the Arizona passing attack if he displays the same dynamic play-making ability he showed at Purdue.
Moore collected six receptions in both of Arizona's preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
Those totals may seem insignificant, but Moore was tied for the most receptions of any Arizona player in both games.
Moore will not be a primary target of Murray in Week 1, but if he comes up with a few big plays in support of Hopkins and Green, he could turn into a nice FLEX or third wide receiver on fantasy rosters.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
No one knows what the New York Jets offense will look like in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
There are rookies strewn across the depth chart, including quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Corey Davis is listed as the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver, but he may not deliver every week if opposing defenses center their game plans around him.
If that happens, Moore has the chance to break out in a few contests, including the Week 1 visit to Bank of America Stadium, where he could be matched up with fellow rookie Jaycee Horn.
Moore did not play in preseason, but he impressed throughout the Jets training camp, as The Athletic's Connor Hughes noted:
"Training camp just wasn’t as exciting once Moore got injured on Aug. 12. Moore always had one or two plays a day where he took your breath away. He’d get deep for a long touchdown grab, or maybe he’d break away from the defense on a short one. He made diving catches and sliding ones. Even the ordained 5-yard curls and outs looked cool when you saw how Moore used his strong hands to reach out, snatch the ball from the air, then pull it in," Hughes wrote.
Moore has returned to practice, so he could be a decent add if you need a wide receiver in case an injury popped up after your fantasy draft.
Moore's explosiveness could be vital to New York's offense to build around Davis. If Moore develops a strong chemistry with Wilson, he could be one of the best waiver-wire pickups early in the season.
Laviska Shenault, WR, Jacksonville
The spots on Jacksonville's wide receiver depth chart could be up for grabs early in the regular season.
The Jaguars brought in Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency to compete with incumbents D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault.
All three players could be vital in helping Trevor Lawrence find some comfort in the pocket during his first few NFL starts.
Jones should have been drafted at some point in fantasy leagues because of his 978-yard season in Detroit in 2020.
Shenault could make a run at the top spot if he keeps up the strong production he displayed in preseason.
The Colorado product had five receptions for 36 yards versus New Orleans and he caught three more balls against Dallas.
Shenault had 600 yards and five touchdowns while playing for a revolving door of quarterbacks in his rookie season.
If he banks off the strong preseason and gains the confidence of Lawrence, he could be a nice FLEX or third wide receiver option in fantasy leagues moving forward.